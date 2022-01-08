HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

Vulcan Lifestyle, a sub wing of Asian Motorbikes Limited, officially launched HJC brand of helmets in Bangladesh on Friday, 7th January 2022 at the premises of Asian imports Arena in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Established in 1971, the South Korean Hong Jin-Crown Corp has established a global reputation for making safe and feature-rich helmets at reasonable prices. The since 1992, the company has consistently named the #1 helmet brand in North America by the Motorcycle Industry Magazine and is the first helmet company to sponsor a MotoGP race event.

Their local helmet lineup meets US DOT (Department of Transportation) and European ECE (Economic Commission for Europe) helmet safety certifications. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

priced from 8,500 to 45,000 Taka.

Mashrafe Bin Mortuza, former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team and MP of Narail-2 constituency, was the chief guest of the event. During the event, his signed helmets were handed over to pre-booked buyers.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase HJC helmets from Vcan Lifestyle Flagship Showroom at New Eskaton Road and all authorized dealer points.