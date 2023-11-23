DHS Autos launches Changan cars, eyes local assembling   

DHS Autos Ltd has officially launched two vehicles of a leading Chinese automaker Changan Automobiles into the Bangladeshi market.

The partnership marks a milestone in the Bangladeshi automotive industry, bringing a new range of high-quality and technologically advanced vehicles to consumers.

Making its debut in Bangladesh with two imported models – the redesigned sedan "Alsvin" and the powerful pickup "Hunter" – Changan Automobile aims to commence local painting and assembly of its popular vehicles within six months, said DHS Autos officials at the launch event held at the flagship Changan showroom on Tejgaon Gulshan Link Road in Dhaka on Thursday.

Of the launched models, Alsvin is equipped with a 1.5-litre gasoline engine, dual-clutch transmission, adaptive cruise control and antilock braking system (ABS) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) technology. It has come with a price tag of Tk25 lakh. The variant featuring a sunroof is priced at Tk26 lakh.

The pickup Hunter, having a 2-litre turbo diesel engine, four-wheel drive, electronic stability programme and brake assist system, comes with a spacious interior and one-tonne cargo capacity and a price tag of Tk60 lakh.

Both vehicles come with a five-year warranty and free services at DHS Autos workshops.

Addressing the launch event as the chief guest, Imran Zaman Khan, the divisional director of DHS Autos, said, "Changan Bangladesh has an impressive lineup. We believe in Changan's commitment to 'Lasting Safety' which is evident in the brand's innovative models."

Changan has a rich legacy of 157 years in the automotive industry and it has been a trailblazer in the global automotive sector already with its footprint in more than 60 countries and a workforce of over 1.5 lakh worldwide, according to DHS Autos.

"Our aim is to provide modern, affordable commuting vehicles with an extended free service period," said DHS Chief Business Officer Arman Rashid, adding that the company is committed to ensuring a hassle-free experience for Changan vehicle owners.

DHS Autos, already having its local assembling plant, has a plan to start local painting and assembling of the Changan vehicles by April 2024.

The Bangladesh government has offered tax incentives to the automobile companies against their local value addition and South Korean car giant Hyundai started its local plant at the beginning of this year. Kia in partnership with local conglomerate Meghna Group eyes its local assembling soon.