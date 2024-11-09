4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

Way before the recent craze of crossovers and SUVs, people, especially in the North American countries and the Middle East, who wanted a large vehicle with abundant carrying capacity and big ride height would usually go for pickup trucks; particularly double cabin pickups.

In this part of the world however, due to limited parking space and social stereotypes, these vehicles are only purchased for commercial use. That being said, if you are looking for a double cabin pickup truck that you can use both commercially and as your daily driver, here are some of the best options currently available in the market.

Mitsubishi L200

PHOTO: Collected

The Mitsubishi L200 has arguably always been the most popular pickup truck in Bangladesh. It is known for its reliability, rugged performance, and advanced features. This year, Mitsubishi is bringing the newest L200 to Bangladesh, boasting a more rugged front fascia, sleek LED headlights, and a muscular build overall.

Under the hood lies a new 2,442 cc turbocharged diesel engine producing a bumped-up 109 hp of maximum power, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and powering all four wheels.

Inside, the L200 has also been redesigned to boast a new modernised and minimalistic interior, now featuring a sporty steering wheel and touchscreen infotainment. Physical buttons are present for added functionality as well.

Overall, the interior is designed with passenger comfort and safety in mind. The interior compartment can house up to five people comfortably and comes with a NCAP 5 star safety rating. There are several storage spaces improving practicality for riders regardless of whether the journey is brief or extended.

The truck's fuel efficiency was always above average and the new engine is now designed to further improve efficiency, making it suitable for everyday use. It also comes with a range of driver assistant features but those as well as the price may vary depending on its trim levels.

Price: Contact Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh

Changan Hunter

PHOTO: Collected

The Changan Hunter, launched this year, is the newest contender in this segment. This is a robust, practical pickup truck designed for both work and leisure. Its aggressive looks and modern aesthetic appeal to those who value style along with performance.

Inside, the Changan Hunter surprisingly boasts a luxurious looking interior. However, the rear lacks the spacious cabin argument. While there's commendable headroom and good lumbar support, the rear passengers will struggle with legroom.

There is bluetooth music and physical buttons for all infotainment, climate and vehicle controls. The layout is practical, with easy-to-use controls and ample storage space, making it ideal for long drives or daily work use.

Under the hood, there is a 2000cc turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, producing a maximum of 110 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of maximum torque, sent to all four wheels. For features, it includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and brake assist. Apart from all the off-roading capabilities, its suspension is designed to support not only heavy-duty performance, it also ensures comfort for the driver and passengers.

Its balance of power and utility, combined with good fuel efficiency, around 8 km/l makes it a good choice for both commercial and personal use.

Price: Tk50.5 Lakh

JAC T8

PHOTO: Collected

The JAC T8, for being assembled locally, is the cheapest offering in this list. It boasts a bold, contemporary design with a prominent grille, sleek LED headlights, and a muscular build, giving it an aggressive look.

Inside, the T8 has great cabin space allowing five passengers to sit comfortably, designed with ergonomic considerations for long drives. It includes modern features like a touchscreen infotainment system and air conditioning. The layout is user-friendly, with easy-to-access controls and ample storage spaces, making it suitable for long-haul journeys.

Under the hood, it comes with a 1910 cc engine, delivering a maximum power and torque of 136 hp and 320 Nm respectively. Available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations, it's capable of handling tough terrains, making it ideal for both work and outdoor adventures. The 4WD option, coupled with a robust suspension, ensures a stable ride on rough roads while providing good off-road capabilities.

The JAC T8 also comes with hydraulic power steering, heated side mirrors, Hill-start hold control (HHC), Hydraulic brake assist (HBA), and Traction control system (TCS) making the driving experience better. Additionally, its fuel efficiency is reasonable for a pickup of its size, claimed to be at 10.75 km/l.

Price: Tk45.5 Lakh

Nissan Navara

PHOTO: Collected

The Nissan Navara features a bold, athletic design with Nissan's distinctive V-motion grille, sleek LED headlights, and muscular body lines. Its high ground clearance and solid build make it suited for off-road adventures, while its modern styling and aerodynamic lines give it a polished look on city streets as well.

Inside, the Navara combines durability with comfort, offering a spacious cabin. It comes in two variants, one with a manual transmission that focuses on the heavy-duty work side, and an automatic transmission variant focusing on the daily users' requirements. The latter version comes with amenities like push start, LCD infotainment and power-adjustable seats.

This higher-end trim offers luxury touches like leather upholstery and heated seats. Although, rear AC vents are standard across the line. Despite the premium add-ons, the infotainment is still too small for a cabin of its size and looks outdated.

Under the hood, the Navara comes with a 2488 cc turbocharged diesel engine paired to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic transmission and available 4WD configuration. For driver safety and assistance, it comes with hill descent control, hill climb assist and electronic limited slip differential (ELSD) which, with Nissan's advanced suspension system, provides a smooth, stable ride, even on rugged roads.

Price: Available on preorder for Tk90 Lakh