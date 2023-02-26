DHS Autos becomes official distributor of Changan Automobiles in country

DHS Autos Ltd has been appointed as the sole distributor of Changan Automobiles in Bangladesh.

An agreement was signed in Bangladesh by a representative of Changan Automobiles and the DHS Autos Ltd managing director, read a press release.

DHS Autos is a sister concern of DHS Group, which already has a foothold in the four-wheeler passenger segment in this country and with further plans of major investment in a two-wheeler assembly plant in the near future.

"We are excited to launch Changan in Bangladesh, and will initially introduce three models including a Sedan, a mid-size SUV and a premium pick-up. We also plan on adding another two new products to the lineup by the end of the year. Our aim is to provide the most technologically advanced, and economical vehicles at an affordable price to our country's consumers. Changan and DHS autos are committed to invest in the best after-sales services and warranty offers to achieve the highest satisfaction amongst our customers. DHS Autos is planning on investing in an Automobile Assembly plant to further reduce prices for our customers and by locally producing some models. We will work on this with the technical assistance of Changan International Corporation following all of their standards and guidelines," said DHS Autos spokesperson.

According to the media release, headquartered in Chongqing, Changan Automobiles is one of the four big State-Owned Automobile Manufacturers in China. With its first production vehicle being made in 1959, Changan currently boasts 15 production bases, 35 vehicles engine and transmission Plants, across multiple continents. Changan's R&D capability has been ranked as number 1. in the Chinese automotive industry for 5 consecutive terms or 10 years with over 10,000 R&D personnel in 9 specialized R&D centers globally. Strong investments into research and development have enabled Changan cars to emerge as the leading automobile manufacturer in China and the second most popular car brand in China.

With the philosophy of being modern, intelligent and green, Changan envisions to electrify its lineup to achieve 35% of its sales from New Energy Vehicles by 2025. Changan recently entered into a joint venture with Hauwei and battery maker CATL to establish Electric Vehicle brand Avatar. The partnership is expected to advance the development and technology of China's intelligent new energy vehicles and release many new products in the coming years.

In 2023, Changan expects to achieve sales of 2.8 million units from its new and growing product line-up, up from 2.34 million in the previous year. As a part of their plan, Changan are now looking to strategically expand into new Right-Hand Drive markets including Bangladesh. Over the past few years, Changan has set established overseas assembly plants in 8 countries including Pakistan and Egypt. DHS Autos will invest in the brand and push Changan to become the market leader amongst the new brands entering the Automobile Industry of Bangladesh.

Changan's petrol run SUV the Oshan X7 will be available in 5 seater and 7 seater variants initially. The X7 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo engine producing 131 kilowatts and 300 N⋅m of torque. The vehicle also comes with a 7 speed DCT transmission.

Along with them DHS Autos will launch also launch a sedan, the Changan Alsvin as well. The Alsvin comes with a 1.5L petrol engine 145 Nm of torque and a 5 speed DCT transmission. Alsvin is a front wheel drive car with a horsepower of 106 at 5500 rpm.

DHS Autos expects to launch their operations by the second half of 2023 and all models will be available for booking soon, reads the release.