Audi set to debut in 2026 F1 with Sauber

First test of the Audi livery F1 test cars with the new power units is set to take place from 2025

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sauber, which currently participates with Alfa Romeo under the same banner, will end its contract with the latter in 2023. This will allow Audi to partner with Sauber and allow it to use the German automaker's power unit and participate in races in its name

Under the new MGU-K regulations set by F1, the cars will now have to regenerate power from braking. There will also be the introduction of hundred percent sustainable fuels. Both of these improvised regulations have influenced Audi's decision to participate in the championship from 2026 with its new "strategic partnership". 

First test of the Audi livery F1 test cars with the new power units is set to take place from 2025, while the new infrastructure will be built at Neuburg by 2023 to provide Audi's own powertrains to Sauber for the F1 cars.

