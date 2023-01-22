Audi launches e-tron, first battery-electric vehicle in Bangladesh

Audi Bangladesh becomes the first automotive brand in Bangladesh to officially launch Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and the first manufacturer to officially register electric vehicles under EV category with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

The all-electric Audi e-tron 50 SUV was launched on Saturday (21 January) at the Audi Dhaka showroom in Tejgaon, reads a press release.

Fuad Abdullah, chairman; Golam Sarwar, director; Golam Mostafa, director; Saad Nusrat Khan, managing director; Hasib Uddin, director; Fazle Samad, COO of Audi Bangladesh, were present in the event along with chief guest Achim Tröster, German ambassador to Bangladesh.

Photo: PR

As the first electric SUV built with Audi DNA, the e-tron® offers ample interior space for everyday trips, long-range capability, and quattro® all-wheel drive performance.

From 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds, a range of 300 kilometres, zero local emissions – the full-size SUV is powerful, efficient, sporty and practical for everyday driving.

Its two electric motors produce up to 230kW and combine with the electric all-wheel drive to deliver optimum performance on any terrain.

Paired with high-quality materials and fine workmanship, it makes electric mobility a premium experience, adds the release.

The standard features on the Audi e-tron include Matrix LED Headlights, Adaptive Air Suspension, Virtual Cockpit Plus, 20' Audi Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, 4 Zone climate change Control A/C, Leather seats, 3600 Surround View Camera, among others

Photo: PR

Audi has a clear vision for the future – to dramatically reduce CO₂ emissions over the next decade in route to achieving net CO₂ neutrality by 2050. To get there, Audi is reimagining the technology that powers their vehicles as well as how they build and deliver them.

The Audi e-tron is produced in Brussels, Belgium. The Belgium plant has had carbon-neutral production since 2018 and is a pioneer for Audi's strategic environmental programme, Mission:Zero.

By 2025, production at all Audi locations is to become carbon-neutral. With the launch of the Audi e-tron, the automobile brand is doing their part towards a more progressive, sustainable smart Bangladesh – reducing environmental footprint and moving towards clean Bangladesh for the future generations.

The Audi e-tron will be available in Bangladesh from Audi Bangladesh – Progress Motors Imports Limited (PMIL), the authorised representative of the Audi brand in Bangladesh.

The vehicle will be sold through its dealership Audi Dhaka in Tejgaon starting at Tk1.59 crore.

PMIL will also be proving full after sales support through their fully-functional service centre and fast-charging hub with Audi-certified Service Advisors and High Voltage Master Technicians.

The Audi e-tron will have eight years battery warranty and two years manufacturer warranty with the option of five years extended warranty.