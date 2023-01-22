Audi launches e-tron, first battery-electric vehicle in Bangladesh

Auto News

Press Release
22 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 04:45 pm

Related News

Audi launches e-tron, first battery-electric vehicle in Bangladesh

Press Release
22 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Audi Bangladesh becomes the first automotive brand in Bangladesh to officially launch Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and the first manufacturer to officially register electric vehicles under EV category with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). 

The all-electric Audi e-tron 50 SUV was launched on Saturday (21 January) at the Audi Dhaka showroom in Tejgaon, reads a press release.

Fuad Abdullah, chairman; Golam Sarwar, director; Golam Mostafa, director; Saad Nusrat Khan, managing director; Hasib Uddin, director; Fazle Samad, COO of Audi Bangladesh, were present in the event along with chief guest Achim Tröster, German ambassador to Bangladesh.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

As the first electric SUV built with Audi DNA, the e-tron® offers ample interior space for everyday trips, long-range capability, and quattro® all-wheel drive performance. 

From 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds, a range of 300 kilometres, zero local emissions – the full-size SUV is powerful, efficient, sporty and practical for everyday driving.

Its two electric motors produce up to 230kW and combine with the electric all-wheel drive to deliver optimum performance on any terrain.

Paired with high-quality materials and fine workmanship, it makes electric mobility a premium experience, adds the release. 

The standard features on the Audi e-tron include Matrix LED Headlights, Adaptive Air Suspension, Virtual Cockpit Plus, 20' Audi Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, 4 Zone climate change Control A/C, Leather seats, 3600 Surround View Camera, among others

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Audi has a clear vision for the future – to dramatically reduce CO₂ emissions over the next decade in route to achieving net CO₂ neutrality by 2050. To get there, Audi is reimagining the technology that powers their vehicles as well as how they build and deliver them.

The Audi e-tron is produced in Brussels, Belgium. The Belgium plant has had carbon-neutral production since 2018 and is a pioneer for Audi's strategic environmental programme, Mission:Zero. 

By 2025, production at all Audi locations is to become carbon-neutral. With the launch of the Audi e-tron, the automobile brand is doing their part towards a more progressive, sustainable smart Bangladesh – reducing environmental footprint and moving towards clean Bangladesh for the future generations.

The Audi e-tron will be available in Bangladesh from Audi Bangladesh – Progress Motors Imports Limited (PMIL), the authorised representative of the Audi brand in Bangladesh.

The vehicle will be sold through its dealership Audi Dhaka in Tejgaon starting at Tk1.59 crore. 

PMIL will also be proving full after sales support through their fully-functional service centre and fast-charging hub with Audi-certified Service Advisors and High Voltage Master Technicians.

The Audi e-tron will have eight years battery warranty and two years manufacturer warranty with the option of five years extended warranty.

Corporates

Audi / Electric Vehicle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

8h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Now | TBS Entertainment
Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

22h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port