Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

Human existence can be deemed as a precarious precipice. While philosophy tries to delineate that conundrum, few do so with an evocative, paradoxical blend of profound insight and provocation as Friedrich Nietzsche.

An uncompromising iconoclast, the 19th-century German philosopher beckons one to confront the abyss within ourselves and question the very foundations of their beliefs, promising intellectual exhilaration and existential exploration in equal measure.

Although, Nietzsche was born on this day in 1844 in Saxony; his ideas, continue to resonate with contemporary society universally, perhaps now more so than ever before.

His exploration of loneliness, individuality, and the human condition is strikingly relevant in the modern world, where people grapple with the isolation imposed by technological advancements and the pursuit of unique self-expression.

The 19th century was marked by the Industrial Revolution, the rise of nationalism, and the spread of rationalism. Nietzsche, however, was deeply critical of the prevailing values of his time. He perceived a crisis of meaning and the erosion of traditional religious and moral foundations.

Arguing that human existence is characterised by a fundamental loneliness, Nietzsche believed that each individual's subjective experience is unique and, to some extent, unknowable to others.

This intrinsic isolation arises from the "will to power," which Nietzsche posited as a fundamental human drive. The "will to power" is a complex concept encompassing the desire for self-affirmation, self-expression, and the pursuit of one's goals and values.

In the contemporary context, Nietzsche's insights on loneliness resonate deeply. The digital age has paradoxically connected us globally while isolating us individually. Social media, for example, can foster superficial connections but exacerbate feelings of loneliness and alienation.

As there is a constant bombardment of curated images of others' lives, social comparison and, often, dissatisfaction engulfs one like a phantom.

But Nietzsche championed the idea of individuality. He argued that true self-expression and self-overcoming could only be achieved through the embrace of one's unique, authentic self. Nietzsche believed that conformity to societal norms and values stifled individual potential and creativity; famously proclaiming, "Become who you are."

In the contemporary world, the pursuit of individuality has taken on new dimensions. Social media platforms encourage personal branding and the cultivation of a unique online identity.

However, this quest for individuality is often undermined by the need for validation and the pressure to conform to prevailing online trends.

Nietzsche's insight that true individuality requires self-affirmation and self-expression remains more relevant than ever in a world where authenticity is often commodified.

Acutely aware of the crisis of nihilism, Nietzsche believed it afflicted civilisation. Nihilism, in his view, was the rejection of traditional values and beliefs without replacing them with a meaningful alternative. He feared that the loss of religious and moral certainties would lead to a sense of meaninglessness and despair.

Today, many individuals grapple with a sense of nihilism in a post-religious and increasingly secular society. The erosion of traditional value systems has left a void, and people often find themselves adrift in a sea of competing ideologies, consumerism, and materialism.

Nietzsche's critique of nihilism, his call for the creation of new values, and his emphasis on individual self-creation offer guidance in navigating this existential crisis.

His concept of the "will to power" is central to his philosophy. It represents the inherent human drive to overcome adversity, to assert one's values, and to shape one's destiny. In a world characterised by rapid technological change, social and political upheaval, and increasing individualism, Nietzsche's emphasis on the will to power provides a framework for personal empowerment.

Today's individuals face unprecedented challenges, from navigating the complexities of the digital age to addressing global issues like climate change and political polarisation. Nietzsche's philosophy encourages one to confront these challenges with a sense of agency and purpose, fostering resilience and a commitment to self-overcoming.

In the midst of an increasingly interconnected yet lonely world, Nietzsche's philosophy serves as a reminder of the power of self-affirmation, the importance of authentic self-expression, and the enduring quest for finding meaning to one's existence.

Touseful Islam. Sketch: TBS

The author is a journalist and writer