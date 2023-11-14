Autumn afternoon amore...

Photo: Nayem Ali

The falling leaves drift by the window

The autumn leaves of red and gold

I see your lips, the summer kisses

The sunburned hands I used to hold

Since you went away the days grow long

And soon I'll hear old winter's song

But I miss you most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall

Being a country situated in a tropical region, in Bangladesh the adversities of climate change don't allow for autumn to be assiduous and obdurate; but even with that constraint of evanesce, the essence of the season serenades with a soliloquy.

And it is most vehement during the afternoons – drawing upon a palette of russet, amber, and saffron to adorn the world with an ethereal beauty that stirs the soul.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Meandering lazily, the mellow sun casts its honeyed glow while the air is aromatic of the season's scents - a perfume that intoxicates the senses with the fragrance of reminiscence - earthy, spicy, and redolent with memories.

Nature, in its graceful decadence, unveils a spectacle of metamorphosis—a ballet of leaves pirouetting through the air, each one a fleeting masterpiece in its own right.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The trees, once resplendent in verdant finery, now stand as stoic sentinels, changing from the garb of all green to reveal the intricacies of their silhouettes against the cerulean canvas of the sky.

The chorus of rustling foliage harmonises with the gentle zephyrs - composing a melodic ode to transition and renewal.

Photo: Nayem Ali

As the sun dances in the firmament, casting its golden brushstroke upon the world, nature embarks on a symphony of transformation, painting the canvas of existence with unparalleled finesse.

In a kaleidoscope of burnt reds, vivacious saffron and honeyed yellows, the afternoons of this halcyon season possess a mystical allure.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The mellowness of the sunlight, draped in a gossamer veil of nostalgia, bathes the earth in a warm embrace – as if to prepare for the approaching winter.

Setting sun set the stage for shadows elongating – until they faded away to the darkening blue of evening.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Interplay of light and shadow reveals the paradox of existence - the ephemeral beauty of life's fleeting moments and the eternal cycle of nature's rebirth.

Unfurling a captivating tableau, time itself appears to waltz at a slower cadence at the hour - allowing one to savour the transient beauty that envelops the world.

Photo: Nayem Ali

As afternoons stretch languidly, they invite contemplation and introspection—a respite from the frantic pace of modern existence.

The allure of autumn afternoons lies not merely in their aesthetic splendour but also in their ability to evoke a deep sense of nostalgia and romanticism.

Photo: Nayem Ali

An inherent bittersweetness takes the centre stage - a poignant reminder of life's impermanence, calling one to cherish fleeting moments of beauty and embrace the inevitability of change.

Just as the trees surrender their leaves with graceful acceptance, embracing dormancy before the promise of rebirth, so too does this season impart the wisdom of letting go, of shedding the unnecessary to make space for new beginnings.