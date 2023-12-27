Mirza Ghalib: When grief became golden

Words have the power to build worlds – with all its wonders and woes. The grandmaster of Urdu literature, Mirza Ghalib not only did that but gave grief a golden veneer.

Be it be the sorrow of losing a sibling or a child, or being deprived of the beloved, or it is the poison of poverty and piousness - Ghalib had known them all and he glorified those grieves in his Ghazals and Nazms.

In the firmament of literature, Mirza Ghalib casts an enduring influence.

His poetic prowess transcends epochs, resonating across cultures, and captivating hearts with its profound depth, lyrical beauty, and profound philosophical musings.

Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi Ke Har Khwahish Pe Dam Nikle,

Bauhaat Nikle Mere Armaan, Lekeen Phir Bhi Kaam Nikle.

[Thousands of desires I have, each worth dying for,

So many of them were fulfilled yet I yearn for me.]

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra, India, during the last days of the Mughal Empire, Ghalib stands as an icon whose verses delve deep into the spectrum of human emotions, unravelling the intricate layers of love, loss, philosophical musings, and the enigma of existence itself.

A manuscript by Mirza Ghalib himself.

Ghalib enriched Urdu poetry with images and symbols with wider philosophical appeal, and his best ashar throb with sincere and profound sentiments that succeed in raising ghazal to a higher level than the frivolous and superficial depiction of love.

At the heart of Ghalib's enduring legacy lies the seamless convergence of classical Persian and Urdu tongues—a harmonious union encapsulating the opulence of both cultures.

Baazeechaa-e-Atfaal Hain Duniya Mere Aage,

Hota Hain Shab-o-Roz Tamaasha Mere Aage.

[This world is just a sport of children in front of me,

Every night & day, there is a spectacle in front of me.]

His quill, an instrument of effortless mastery, wove verses that transcend the barriers of time and space, diving into the abyss of human consciousness and sentiments.

Born on 27 December in 1797, at a time when the colonising British were strengthening their hold in north India, particularly in Delhi and Agra.

In such turbulent times, life was chaotic and uncertainties prevailed. Circumstances were hastening the decline of the feudal nobility to which Ghalib belonged.

Mirza Ghalib's ancestors had always held important positions in army or court, and Ghalib could do no better.

Humko Unse Hain Wafa Ki Umeed,

Joh Nahi Jante Ki Wafa Kaya Hain.

[I expect faithfulness from someone,

Who don't know what is faith.]

As a member of the gentry, Ghalib could either choose to follow his ancestors into the army – now under the British an impossibility – or be a man of letter.

His poetic genius blossomed amidst the socio-political upheavals of the time.

Photo: NayemAli/TBS

Ghalib's quill wielded a pen that etched profound reflections on the ephemeral nature of existence, intertwining earthly passions with ethereal aspirations, all within the arras of his eloquent words.

Always captivating melange of emotions and philosophy, Ghalib's writings beckong readers to delve into the labyrinth of their own consciousness.

Har Ek Baat Pe Kehte Ho Tum Ki Tu Kya Hain,

Tumheen Kaho Ki Ye Andaaz-E-Guftagu Kya Hain?

Whenever I speak to you, you condescend,

Say, is this the way to converse, my friend?

His ghazals, suffused with profound metaphorical imagery and a nuanced understanding of the human soul, traverse the spectrum of human emotions with finesse and poise.

The themes of unrequited love, the fleeting nature of life, and the inexorable passage of time are recurrent motifs that resonate deeply, transcending temporal and spatial boundaries.

In his couplets, Ghalib expressed the age-old belief that the provenance of poetry is divine and mystical.

The grating sound of a reed pen scratching on paper suggests the exacting efforts of creativity — "I was sentenced to the hard labour of writing prose and poetry," laments Ghalib in a letter.

Although he was ridiculed and condemned by contemporary rival poets for writing incomprehensible poetry, Ghalib was experimenting and innovating – in both style and content – in his ghazals.

His letters, collected and published during his lifetime, provide evidence that he was a conscious innovator, compulsively refining his expression and drawing out new meanings from the restricted thematic world, thereby continuously expanding poetic possibilities.

Ghalib references an individual's perennial struggle to mirror and embody in the earthly world the sacred essence of the beyond.

His poetry stands as a testament to the beauty of the ghazal form—a poetic expression distinguished by its intricate rhyme schemes, metaphors, and profound depth.

Ghalib‘s poetry transliterated in Bangla by scholar Javed Hussen

Adorned with profound philosophical contemplations, Ghalib's ghazals mirror the myriad hues of love, anguish, yearning, and the human condition itself.

One of the most captivating elements of Ghalib's poetry is his unparalleled ability to intertwine the terrestrial with the metaphysical.

Sab Kahan Kuch Lala-O-Gul Mein Numayan Ho Geyein-

Khaak Mein Kya Suraten Hongi Ki Pinhain Ho Geyein?

[All but a few faces remain, manifested into tulips & roses,

What faces will there be in the dirt that can be hidden?]

His verses navigate through the labyrinth of existence, oscillating between life's fleeting nature and humanity's eternal quest for spiritual fulfillment.

Through his poetry, he not only captured transient moments of joy and sorrow but also pondered upon the existential dilemmas that have perplexed humanity across ages.

Ghalib's unparalleled command over language and his innovative use of metaphors breathe life into his verses.

He artfully portrays emotions with words, evoking sentiments that surpass temporal and cultural boundaries. His metaphors, often drawing inspiration from nature, mythology, and everyday life, add richness to his poetry—making it both accessible and profound.

The everlasting allure of Ghalib's poetry lies in its universality.

Despite its roots in specific cultural and historical contexts, his words possess a timeless quality that resonates with readers from diverse backgrounds.

The depth of his emotions and the universality of his themes make his poetry an enduring source of solace, enlightenment, and introspection for those who dare to explore its depths.

Moreover, Ghalib's influence transcends the confines of literature.

Hum Bhi Dushman Toh Nahi Hain Apne -

Kisi Ghair Ko Tujhse Mohabbat Hee Sahi.

[I am not an enemy of my own self -

It is a stranger who is in love with you.]

His poetry has served as a muse for artists, musicians, filmmakers, and writers worldwide. His verses have found immortalization in various art forms, becoming an integral part of cultural expressions that surpass linguistic boundaries.

Within the realm of Urdu literature, Ghalib stands as an unparalleled maestro—a guiding light whose brilliance continues to inspire aspiring poets and writers.

His legacy endures not only in the literary realm but also in the hearts of those who seek solace, inspiration, and profound truths within the verses penned by this master wordsmith.

In essence, Mirza Ghalib's everlasting influence emanates from the sheer depth of his verses, the universality of his themes, and the timeless relevance of his insights into the human condition.

His poetry remains an enchanting, enlightening, and resonant force that perpetuates his legacy as an icon of poetic excellence for generations to come.

The enduring legacy of Ghalib's poetry lies not merely in its linguistic beauty but in its ability to strike a chord with the human soul, transcending the barriers of language and culture.