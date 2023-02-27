TBS is looking for sub-editors

English daily "The Business Standard" is looking for newsroom copy editors.

People with high proficiency in English language and knowledge in business and economics are encouraged to apply for the post of sub-editor.

Ability to work under deadline pressure and deliver on time are of paramount importance while working in team is a must.

We offer a competitive work environment where skills and performance matter above everything else.

Job Responsibilities-

Writing, rewriting, editing and proofreading news reports

Verifying information and story details

Writing headlines, photo captions

Assisting in designing page layouts

Job Requirements-

At least 2-5 years of experience in Media/Newspaper industries

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Skills and experience in creative content writing both in Bangla and English

Please email your CV to [email protected] by 15 March, 2023