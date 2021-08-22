TBS looking for sub-editors

Jobs

22 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 05:28 pm

Related News

TBS looking for sub-editors

We offer a competitive work environment where skills and performance matter above everything else

22 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 05:28 pm
TBS looking for sub-editors

English daily "The Business Standard" is looking for newsroom copy editors. 

People with high proficiency in English language and knowledge in business and economics are encouraged to apply for the post of sub-editor.

Ability to work under deadline pressure and deliver on time are of paramount importance while working in team is a must.

We offer a competitive work environment where skills and performance matter above everything else.

Job Responsibilities-

  • Writing, rewriting, editing and proofreading news reports
  • Verifying information and story details
  • Writing headlines, photo captions
  • Assisting in designing page layouts

Job Requirements-

  • Age at least 24 years
  • At least 2-5 years of experience in Media/Newspaper industries
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Skills and experience in creative content writing both Bangla and English

Please email your CV to [email protected]

Top News / Pursuit

Job / sub-editors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding