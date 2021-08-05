Engineers Hub BD: Empowering Bangladeshi engineers

A.S.M Sadman Sakib is a final-year undergraduate student at the prestigious Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), a dream for any engineering enthusiast in Bangladesh.

Despite studying at the country's best engineering institution and being one of the top students in his class, he struggled to find the right engineering job opportunities that would allow him to fully understand his potential.

He knew that his peers were in the same boat. In fact, the entire engineering community was suffering, but they were helpless and hesitant to act.

So he took it upon himself to create a platform solely dedicated to providing engineering students with every possible opportunity to be the very best of themselves in the professional field.

While engineering is amongst the most idealised career choice to Bangladeshi parents for their children, when it comes to employment, it is the businessmen and those involved in academia who have better job security in Bangladesh.

Despite graduating from a challenging course like engineering, engineers are rarely awarded scholarships or employment opportunities. Even when opportunities exist, they are often missed due to a lack of publicity.

So, he created Engineers Hub BD, a one-stop solution for prospective engineers to find and explore various engineering opportunities.

Although Sadman started the journey alone, he formed an immensely driven team along the way, who shared the same vision of developing the nation's engineering committee.

It is essentially a platform that allows all engineers and engineering students in Bangladesh to find and even promote career opportunities such as scholarships, conferences, jobs, competitions, and so on. It comes in the form of a website, a mobile application, and a social media page.

It has won the Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021 under the Integrated Community Development category.

Over 1000 engineering opportunities have been posted on its website to date. Furthermore, it has developed partnership with DoxPro Robotics, an Indian IT company.

Users of Engineers Hub can avail a 40% discount on all courses of Bohubrihi – Online Courses, an e-Learning company that focuses on teaching individuals various new skills.

Engineers Hub also provides prospective engineers with free access to important events related to their respective fields.

Besides, the Hub shares lucrative job vacancies with its users for them to get hired at some of the biggest companies in Bangladesh such as the British-American Tobacco (BAT), bKash, Bongo, and others.

In terms of academic scholarships, it has collaborated with international universities in the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia such as Stanford University, University of Oregon, Glasgow University, University of West of England, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, Macquarie University, The University of Melbourne, etc.

It is the only national medium to provide unique scholarships for engineers such as the Justin Trudeau Foundation scholarship and Bill Gates scholarship.

When asked how the platform works, A.S.M. Sadman Sakib, the founder and director of Engineers Hub BD, explained that the website is divided into seven sections: scholarships, conferences, jobs, internships, competitions, workshops, and miscellaneous. So, it is very simple for anyone to find what they are looking for.

Engineers Hub, he claims, has gained popularity in a short period of time due to its user-friendly design and ability to bring together so many opportunities in one place.

When asked what the platform's greatest strength is, Nusrat Hasan Azmi, the platform's Head of Management, replied,

"Our most valuable asset is our dynamic team. In every decision we make, everyone does their best to contribute in whatever way they can with the aim of bringing a change in the engineering community."

When asked where she sees Engineers Hub in the future, Nusrat says she wants it to be the largest platform for engineers to showcase their talent on an international level.

She also stated that in the future, she sees Engineers Hub BD establishing at least one Bangladeshi engineer as an employee at every national and global engineering sector.

Engineers Hub BD's next and largest project is to launch Techne Hub, through which they will find, hire, and train the top engineering talent in Bangladesh and provide companies with skilled candidates within a short time.

"So, companies will not have to spend hours and hours to find the perfect candidates. We will manage everything for their recruitment process," said Sakib.

It is also the only Bangladeshi organisation to be selected to participate in the yearly Global Young Social Entrepreneurs Workshop by Singapore this year - they are in the top 46.