Late Engineer Shamsul Hoque Mojumder’s 14th death anniversary

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Retired Engineer of PWD and eminent social worker, Late Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Mojumder's 14th Death Anniversary will be observed Friday (26 August).

On this occasion, doya and milad mahfil will be held after jumma prayer at Amjad Mojumder Bari Jame Mosjid, Addadar Bari Jame Mosjid, Al-Haj Shamsul Haque Mojumder Jame Mosjid and Ferdous Nagar Jame Mosjid at Amjadhat Union under Fulgazi Upazila in Feni District.

All friends, relatives and well-wishers of the Late Shamsul Hoque Mojumder are requested to kindly attend the milad and doya mahfil to share the prayer for divine salvation of the deceased.

Late Shamsul Hoque Mojumder is the father of Zakir Hossain Mojumder, BJMC Retired Engineer and Ferdous Alam Mojumder, chairman and managing director of Frontline Communications Limited.

