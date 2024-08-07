The route to restoring law and order

As the student-led popular uprising forced Sheikh Hasina to step down, the country breathed a sigh of relief. However, there has been a flip side to that as well - the overall law and order situation has deteriorated, as public sentiment has turned against the police for their questionable role during the protests. As they fear for their safety, the police are also refusing to resume duty.

As a result, angry mobs have destroyed state property, set fire to police stations, resorted to looting and reports of mob beatings are also coming in. The Business Standard spoke to former bureaucrats and police officials to learn what can be done to promptly restore.

'New govt must be formed as quickly as possible'

Ali Imam Majumder

Former cabinet secretary

The army mobilsation that is here in aide of civil power needs to be increased temporarily. On top of that, the new government needs to be formed as quickly as possible. The sooner the government is formed the sooner the civil administration can lessen its dependency on the military and they can gradually take over.

The police needs to be feel safe before they resume duties. The police are experiencing a massive sense of insecurity. They are being killed, the police stations are being set on fire.

Army can supplement security forces to improve the situation. The protestors also need to show their good will. They cannot simply sit back. The protestors can contribute by identifying the miscreants.

'It is very necessary to have symbols of authority on the streets'

Muhammad Nurul Huda

Former Inspector General of Police

Without law and order, nothing in the country will work. It must be restored immediately and the government or the authorities must take steps.

Theoretically, according to the system of policing, there are two ways to handle such a situation. Outside of formal police, you can have citizens in uniform.

Citizens must have a role to play here, for example by forming proactive community police clusters. However, this can only be a temporary resolution to the problem.

For restoring order for a longer period, the primary thing that must be done immediately is to bring back the law-enforcing professionals who work in the field. If they are not present in the field right now, the authorities must find out the reasons behind it and work to resolve the issues.

And they need to be fast, otherwise the people might get frustrated. Because it is very necessary to have symbols of authority in the field, people must see them on the road.

In almost every country, the success of law enforcement agencies presupposes the voluntary cooperation of people. In our country, sometimes we see voluntary cooperation from people, and sometimes not. To restore order, the authority now has to ensure the support of people towards the police force and the sooner they resolve the issues.

Bangladesh Police has announced a boycott in duty presenting a nine-point demand on 6 August. The authority should sit and talk to them, because until they are back in the field, restoring order will be tough.

'Many are trying to fish in troubled water'

Ghulam Rahman

President, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and former chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

We, the people of Bangladesh, are now riding on a boat without radar. We don't know where we are heading. I wonder how a simple movement has come this far. It's only because our former prime minister handled the situation too badly.

One can truly realise the importance of a government in a country during such critical situations. Now, we urgently need an interim government. Until then, the Bangladesh Army will have to take responsibility. Many are trying to fish in troubled waters. Only the army can suppress those who are doing these things. It is their responsibility to stop them. Also, as the movement has been led by students, they have further responsibilities. They must demonstrate it."

'Never have police stations been abandoned like this'

Nur Mohammad

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP)

I think all of us are now thinking the same thing - when will order be restored?

No matter how much you criticise the police, and call it names, you can't live a moment without its presence. It is simply unbelievable what the police force went through in the last few days. We never heard of such things [atrocities], no one expected that such a terrifying situation would arise. They [the police] went through a horrible time.

This fear is contagious. When one person is scared, others get scared as well. So many police stations were attacked, so many police officers were killed; to restore all this, we need to act immediately. And it has to be a combined effort by all of us.

I have spoken to the IG and others that if needed, the police should give a statement which will be supported by everyone - the politicians, the military etc. This might bring some stability to the current situation and help in reducing the fear among those who left the stations, and those who are now in hideout.

Senior police officials can do it and politicians and the military can give their support. Only then will they [the police] get back the courage. They went through a terrifying experience, and still are.

But whatever we do, we have to think well and proper before doing it. There can't be any discrimination and we have to think things through before deciding on anything.

I think that ever since police stations were established, there has not been a single moment when they were deserted or abandoned like this. So, what we have to do is come together and instill hope and courage in them [the police officers] and this has to start from now.

The police is a place of trust and belief for people who depend on them for a solution to their problems. When they face any trouble, they immediately go to the police for some relief; they believe that the police can help them.

On the other hand, the way the police were beaten on the streets and brutally murdered, it will take some time to bridge the lack of trust between them and the general people.

As of this moment, there is no government, there are no people's representatives. Whom will the people turn to? There is no legitimate body that will take into consideration the dire state of the public properties, government establishments etc that were destroyed.

Therefore, as soon as the interim government is formed, things will be brought to a somewhat disciplined state. Unless it happens, this state of restlessness will continue. So, the interim government needs to be formed immediately.

The sooner we can get going, the sooner order will be restored."

