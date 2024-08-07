Police nowhere to be found, reform within the force sought

The DMP HQ in Dhaka. The premises vacant without any security on 6 August. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

At Bangladesh Police headquarters in the capital's Phoenix Road, no policemen except for four security guards from the Kallyan Trust Security Services were present yesterday (6 August).

The absence of other policemen was due to a nationwide duty boycott initiated by the Bangladesh Police, who presented a nine-point demand. They called for the force to be depoliticised and demanded justice for the killing of police officers.

Many within the force have also called for a complete restructuring.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Emran Ahmed, in a statement to TBS, said, "Due to the personal greed, factionalism, and political activities of some police officers under the guise of their uniform, innocent and ordinary police members are falling victim to the intense resentment harboured by the people."

He said that while these corrupt officers have managed to escape, they have left the helpless and innocent police members to face the danger.

"Unfortunately, they are now the targets of public anger and are being killed. Those who have committed crimes should be punished. But please do not punish the entire police force for the wrongdoings of a few," he said.

Uttara East Police Station on 6 August, a day after it was vandalised. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Yesterday, at the Minto Road residence of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the main gate was closed, and no one was seen either at the gate or inside the house.

According to police sources, the IGP has not been staying at his official residence since Monday evening. The police headquarters also could not provide a clear answer about his whereabouts.

However, in a video statement to the media yesterday, IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun urged the police to perform their duty with patience and a sound mindset, considering their safety.

He also urged political leaders and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which spearheaded the recent protests, to refrain from attacking police and vandalising police establishments.

"Members of the Bangladesh Police will rationally resolve various issues and demands raised by the public, and best efforts will be made. We are hoping the current situation will be resolved very soon," he said.

He also urged the police to perform their duty with patience and a sound mindset and with their own safety in mind.

Much like the headquarters or IGP's residence, no police officers were seen at the Detective Branch, Criminal Investigation Department, Police Bureau of Investigation, or the police stations in the capital. Members of the traffic division were withdrawn from the field about a week ago.

According to police accounts, Tejgaon Deputy Commissioner's office was attacked by miscreants and the officials fled on Monday.

Regarding the incident, the metropolitan police's Media and Public Relations Division Deputy Commissioner Md Faruk Hossain, said, "Most of the police stations have been vandalised, set on fire, and weapons have been looted. In this situation, how can the police perform their duties?"

Despite reports of attacks on police stations and various police establishments in and outside Dhaka, the police headquarters could not provide an exact number of police casualties as of yesterday evening.

Legal action will be taken against those involved in killing students and the general public, said Sohel Rana, additional deputy inspector general of Bangladesh Police.

"The Bangladesh Police is now leaderless, with accused officials in hiding and junior officers left without direction. In these circumstances, I urge everyone to cooperate in protecting state institutions for the nation's interest. I believe the police leadership and administrative system will soon be active again," he said.

The demands

The force's nine-point demand includes compensation for the families of deceased officers and ensuring that at least one family member is appointed to an equivalent position.

They also requested a strict eight-hour work schedule and overtime payments for any duty exceeding eight hours.

Additionally, the police officers demanded the right to enjoy public holidays, including Fridays and Saturdays, according to their nine-point demand statement.

Another key demand was the strengthening of security measures at all police headquarters.