How much is your delivery person making?

Panorama

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:48 am

Related News

How much is your delivery person making?

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:48 am
Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS
  • A Foodpanda rider is paid by distance. Earns approximately Tk700-800 for 10 hours of work.  
  • Pathao pays Tk40 to Tk60 per delivery. Riders earn up to Tk1,000 on workdays, approximately Tk15,000 a month. 
  • Paperfly pays Tk16 per order if 95% of the days' deliveries are served, Tk11 for 90% and only Tk7 for 85% or below. 
  • Hungrynaki pays Tk8,000 in basic salary. Riders also earn Tk40 per delivery. Eight deliveries per day can amount to Tk16,000 per month. 
     

delivery man

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

3h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

3h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy