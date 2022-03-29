How much is your delivery person making?
- A Foodpanda rider is paid by distance. Earns approximately Tk700-800 for 10 hours of work.
- Pathao pays Tk40 to Tk60 per delivery. Riders earn up to Tk1,000 on workdays, approximately Tk15,000 a month.
- Paperfly pays Tk16 per order if 95% of the days' deliveries are served, Tk11 for 90% and only Tk7 for 85% or below.
- Hungrynaki pays Tk8,000 in basic salary. Riders also earn Tk40 per delivery. Eight deliveries per day can amount to Tk16,000 per month.