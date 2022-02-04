How Begum bari became a shooting spot

There is a lot of empty space in front of the house enclosed by walls on all sides. There lies a Neem and a Ficus tree. Some random brick pieces are scattered here and there. If you proceed a little further, you will find a balcony. However, you have to go through a grille gate to get to the balcony.

On one side of the house, "Rukanuzzaman Khan Dadabhai Academy" and on the other side "Nurjahan Begum Smriti Sangsad" are inscribed in both Bangla and English. And "Mohammad Nasiruddin Smriti Bhavan" is written a little above in the middle.

As soon as you enter the house, you might be confused to see such texts. Whose house is this?

The condition of the house is not so good, even the railings are risky. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Those who know the history of the country's newspapers, can easily remember the names. Mohammad Nasiruddin was the editor of "Saogat" one of the prominent literary monthly magazines of the subcontinent. This magazine was first published from Calcutta in 1918.

His daughter Nurjahan Begum was the editor of "Begum," the first illustrated weekly for women in the subcontinent. The publication of Begum started on 20 July, 1947 when Nurjahan Begum was studying in BA class.

Sufia Kamal was the first editor of Begum. She served as its editor for the first four months. Like Nurjahan Begum, those who attended Sakhawat Memorial School and Lady Brabourne College all worked together for Begum. From the beginning of the magazine, Nurjahan Begum was the acting editor.

As the house has no furniture inside, directors rent furniture while shooting.Photo: Noor-A-Alam

She was married to Rukanuzzaman Khan. They moved to present-day Bangladesh in 1950.

That year, the couple moved into the house that you read about in the beginning. Memories of Nasiruddin, Nurjahan and Rukanuzzaman are embedded all over its walls, bricks and railings. There are also memories of Begum magazine.

Nurjahan Begum and her family had lived in house number 38 on Sarat Gupta Street in the capital's Old Dhaka for nearly 64 years. Nurjahan, a pioneer of women's advancement, passed away on 23 May 2016.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

From a house to a shooting venue

Since her death, this house in Narinda has been used as a place for shooting for approximately 15-20 days a month. When it is necessary to capture the scenes of plays, movies and advertisements in old Dhaka, the directors throng to the house.

This beautiful house is known to be about 125 years old. The two-storeyed house, which stands on about 16 kathas of land, now has no furniture. Directors make or rent furniture while shooting.

The caretaker of the house said that he has been working here for a couple of years now. Shooting is often done inside this house. Tk8,000 is charged for shooting drama serials while Tk10,000 is charged for advertisements.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Visiting the house a few days ago, we saw a wide range of trees. Shooting can be done on the ground floor, second floor and on the roof of the house. Besides, creators can shoot in the house's backyard and frontyard if they want.

Director Sanjay Samaddar shot in that house a few days ago. He has shot two movies, "Amanush" and "Moronottom" there.

"It's a pleasure to shoot in such a traditional house," he said. "But I want those who will be shooting to be a little more careful and those who are in charge of the house to take the initiative to preserve this house."

Nurjahan Begum's granddaughter Priyota Iftekhar is currently in-charge of the house.

"It's true that I have memories of my nanu [grandmother] in the house. But it also costs a significant amount to maintain and take care of such a home. It's also a very difficult task to preserve the house too," Priyota Iftekhar told The Business Standard.

She added, "I'm constantly tensed about the house. I live in Banani. I cannot take care of it from there. The condition of the house is not so good either. The plasters on the walls are coming off, and even the railings are risky. Despite knowing all of these, the directors use it for shooting."

When asked if she has any plans for the house, Priyota said, "I am not thinking of anything yet. It is our family's decision.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Unfortunately, there is no road or auditorium in the name of Nurjahan Begum. There is not even a school named after her. What is the point of having the house if the person the house belonged to is no longer remembered?

Many are talking about turning the house into a museum. I am thinking about that too."