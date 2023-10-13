Truefitt & Hill: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

As the news of the English victory over the French naval forces in the Battle of Trafalgar on 21 October 1805 was flying in the air, another Englishman, William Francis Trueffit, inaugurated what would become the world's oldest salon.

Over the centuries, this barbershop - Truefitt & Hill - served a distinguished clientele, including prominent members of the British royal family, from King George III and nine other Kings down the line.

Fast forward to 6 August 2019, Truefitt & Hill stepped into Bangladesh with the opening of a men's salon branch in Dhaka's Gulshan area. Despite its premium pricing, Truefitt & Hill's London-inspired grooming services have attracted customers who flock there to experience the Truefitt Service while sitting in Dhaka.

Photo:Courtesy

This salon stands apart from the ordinary in every aspect. Its interior exudes a regal ambiance, with decor, attire, and the demeanour of its staff all evoking a sense of nobility. Recognised as the world's oldest salon in the Guinness Book of World Records, it boasts a storied history spanning over two centuries.

Mukarram Hossain Khan, the Managing Director of Royal Affairs Limited, is the man responsible for bringing the Truefitt & Hill salon to Bangladesh.

"It was my father's idea to introduce the Truefitt & Hill salon to Bangladesh. He had an understanding of grooming and was well-acquainted with numerous grooming brands, both domestic and international," said Mahira Hossain Khan, the CEO of Royal Affairs.

"Recognising the limitations within the grooming sector in Bangladesh, my father was driven to bring this prestigious salon to Dhaka," she added.

Who are the clientele of Truefitt & Hill?

One might wonder about the customers who seek out such high-end premium services right here in Dhaka.

"A diverse range of individuals from various professions and age groups grace the threshold of Truefitt & Hill. Diplomats, journalists, lawyers, politicians, businessmen, and international customers are among our regular visitors," said Mahira.

For the premium service of Truefitt & Hill, many customers visit the elegant barber. You have to make an advance appointment that can be conveniently scheduled online or by phone.

Photo:Courtesy

"When you encounter such an inviting ambiance, authentic products, and top-notch service, it's hard to resist. Although I have been to several high-quality salons in the past, Truefitt & Hill is by far the best," expressed a satisfied customer, Faisal Sayeed.

"Moreover, the use of their proprietary products guarantees exceptional quality, making the higher cost entirely worthwhile," he added.

In response to Truefitt & Hill's reputation as the most expensive salon in Bangladesh, Mahira remarked, "our service quality is commensurate with our premium pricing. Those seeking superior service willingly invest in this experience. We proudly represent the only international franchise in Bangladesh."

One of the features of this salon is that it does not tend to change a lot with time. Since 1805, the same style of service has been maintained here.

Razors used by barbers have special safety features. These razors, which cost more than fifty thousand each, are provided with a special layer so that the customer does not get hurt or cut in any way.

Shaving at Truefitt is performed in the traditional manner. A ceramic mug with two openings holds the soap at the top, and hot water is poured through the lower opening. The soap melts in the steam from the hot water and collects beneath the mug, making it ready for application with a shaving brush.

Photo:Courtesy

There are three rooms just for hair cutting and massage. One of these rooms has the facility to serve three to four people together. Moreover, if someone wants to take service in a single room, there is also a separate room arrangement.

There is no difference between the main branch of Truefitt and its branch in Bangladesh. From the dress code of the employees to the salon's decor, environment, service, and products, everything remains consistent.

"Even the fragrance that greets you upon entering Truefitt is identical across all branches of this salon. The same level of service, products, and environment found at Truefitt in London is extended to customers in Bangladesh,' Mahira remarked.

Different products tell different stories

Another remarkable hallmark of Truefitt & Hill is its exclusive range of proprietary products.

To commemorate Truefitt's founding year in 1805, the brand introduced '1805,' a perfume that marked Truefitt's inaugural product. Following the Trafalgar War, they launched 'Trafalgar,' another fragrance that found its way into the market. Notably, Truefitt's products were even recovered from the sunk wreckage of the Titanic in 1912.

Pavel Barua, a Relationship Executive, noted, 'we offer a comprehensive range of grooming products for men. Our salon frequently attracts customers who purchase these products, with prices starting at Tk600 and ranging up to Tk10,000 or more.'"

Truefitt & Hill offers a selection of signature services, including the Royal Facial, Royal Haircut, Royal Shaving, Royal Manicure-Pedicure. Their pricing structure for these services is as follows: Royal Facial at Tk 6,500, Royal Haircut at Tk 3,500, Royal Shave at Tk 3,000, Royal Manicure at Tk 2,900, and Royal Pedicure at Tk 3,400.

In the haircut section, Truefitt & Hill offers two distinct styles: the Royal and Classic. However, the Royal Haircut stands out as the preferred choice among their clientele.

"Our most expensive service is the Royal Facial, priced at Tk 6,500," said Manager Ashrafuzzaman. "On the other end of the spectrum, we offer nose waxing, which is our most economical service, available at Tk 800."

The barbers at Truefitt & Hill possess a high level of expertise in their work and demeanour.

"To work here, we underwent specialised training in Mumbai, where we were instructed in the same service standards as those provided in London," said Deepak Chandra Sheel, who has dedicated over two decades to the profession of barbering.

'Our training equips us to identify each customer's skin type and determine the most suitable products by simply examining their skin," said Suman Sheel, another highly experienced barber.

Truefitt & Hill also employs a team of seven dedicated therapists who are extensively trained in the art of massage.

Photo:Courtesy

There are permanent members and temporary visitors at Truefitt & Hill. Regular patrons who subscribe to a year-long membership are referred to as 'members' and enjoy unlimited access to services throughout the year.

With 52 branches spanning across 12 countries outside of Bangladesh, Truefitt & Hill continues to honour the name and legacy of its salon's founder.

According to Sheikh Iftekhar, a loyal customer of Truefitt & Hill, "Culture is the defining element that sets something apart. The elegant culture cultivated by this salon over two centuries is eloquently reflected in their work, differentiating them from all other salons."