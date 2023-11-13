Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

A fine wristwatch is not just a timekeeping device; it's a statement of style and sophistication. In contemporary times, the market is awash with a plethora of analogue watches, but we've sifted through the offerings to bring you the top three options for men.

These watches not only promise precise timekeeping but also offer a touch of elegance that can elevate your style. Let's dive into our selection of the best mid-range analogue watches for men this year.

Orient Sports M-Force

The Orient Sports M-Force is a wristwatch that seamlessly blends style and functionality. From the moment you strap it on, you'll appreciate its robust design, exuding a rugged charm that's perfect for both casual and outdoor settings.

Crafted with precision, the M-Force boasts a stainless steel case that not only adds durability but also lends a sophisticated edge to its aesthetic. The black dial is a striking focal point, adorned with luminous hands and markers that ensure readability even in low-light conditions.

What truly sets the M-Force apart is its impressive water resistance, making it a reliable companion for aquatic adventures. Dive into the depths with confidence, as this watch can withstand the pressure up to a commendable depth.

The automatic movement ensures accurate timekeeping without the need for a battery, showcasing the watch's commitment to traditional craftsmanship. The bold yet balanced design, coupled with the dependable performance, makes the Orient Sports M-Force an outstanding choice for those seeking a timepiece that effortlessly navigates between style and functionality. Embrace the allure of the M-Force and embark on a journey where time is not just measured but celebrated.

Price: Tl68,000

Where to buy: Time Access Store

Watch Shop (Online)

Seiko Presage SRPB41J1 Cocktail Time

For those who appreciate fine horology without breaking the bank, the Seiko Presage SRPB41J1 Cocktail Time is a delightful choice. This watch, known for its exquisite dial inspired by cocktails, delivers elegance and craftsmanship at an affordable price.

The Presage Cocktail Time features a stainless steel case with a diameter of 40.5mm, ensuring a comfortable fit for most wrist sizes. The standout feature is the textured, gradient blue dial that mimics the look of a cocktail glass, with sunburst patterns that create a play of light and shadow. The dauphine hands and date window at 3 o'clock add to the watch's charm.

At the heart of this Seiko timepiece is the Caliber 4R35, an automatic movement that boasts both precision and reliability. It offers a power reserve of approximately 41 hours, ensuring that you can set it aside for a day or two without worrying about it stopping.

The blue leather strap is not only stylish but also comfortable to wear. The watch features a fold-over clasp with a push-button release for easy adjustment and a secure fit.

Price: Starting from Tk55,000

Where to buy: Time Access Store

Watch Shop (Online)

Amazon

Tissot Seastar 1000 Chronograph

The Tissot Seastar 1000 Chronograph is a stunning timepiece that seamlessly combines elegance with functionality. As a long-standing leader in the watchmaking industry, Tissot has once again demonstrated their expertise in crafting exceptional timepieces with this model. This review will explore the key features and aspects that make the Seastar 1000 Chronograph a standout watch.

The watch boasts a robust and sporty design that is reminiscent of its maritime inspiration. The stainless steel case and bracelet exude a rugged quality while maintaining a sense of refinement.

The blue dial with luminescent markers and hands not only adds a pop of colour but also ensures excellent readability in low-light conditions. The unidirectional rotating bezel, marked in bold numerals, adds to the watch's appeal.

One of the standout features of this timepiece is the chronograph function, which allows precise timekeeping and measurement of elapsed time, making it perfect for those who enjoy water sports. The watch is water-resistant up to 300 metres, further enhancing its suitability for underwater adventures.

The Seastar 1000 is powered by a Swiss quartz movement, ensuring accuracy and reliability. It requires minimal maintenance and offers long-lasting precision.

Despite its substantial appearance, the watch is surprisingly comfortable to wear. The stainless steel bracelet is sturdy, and the clasp secures the watch in place without being cumbersome.

Price: Starting from Tk24,000

Where to buy: Time Access Store