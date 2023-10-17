YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

In a busy city like Dhaka, where there is hardly any place to relax and switch our minds off, a spa offering a 'zen' atmosphere can be a good option. Given the lack of luxury spas to cater to the needs of Dhanmondi and the people of Dhaka South, Yugen Spa and Salon, deeply entwined with various Japanese philosophies and styles of living, is worth a visit.

The aesthetics of the spa space deeply resonate with the principles of 'zen', and of course, 'yugen'.

Sabbir Ibne Amin, head of design at Inked Studio, describes the meaning of 'Yugen' as an indescribable mysterious feeling that cannot be put into words — an intangible inner-worldly feeling that is different for each individual.

But how does that actually translate to the design?

The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

Design inspiration from wabi-sabi

The aesthetic of the spa is widely based on this philosophy of the progressiveness of life changes. The principles of Japanese design, like wabi-sabi, had a major influence on the design.

The selection of materials were deliberate, influenced by the fact that objects in nature are imperfect yet simply beautiful while changing with time.

Most spaces contain an odd number of elements placed in asymmetrical arrangements, reflecting a connection to nature. The materials used were carefully curated in such a way that they would continue to weather through time.

Attention to details and materials

The wall texture was done by local pottery masons; the raw materials (white and black stones, cement and crystals) were added at liberty with no precise measurements, but in a way that felt right. The mixing was done by hand, with each batch of mixture slightly different from the previous. There was no control over how the wall would dry or what the final outlook would be.

The designer opted for nature to take its course and nurture it with wind and light, resulting in what it looks like today. Even then, it is not stagnant, and as the weather changes, the wall continues to change with it. Similarly, great emphasis was given to using materials, like natural wood with very minimal treatment and iron sheets that would rust with the varying internal climate.

The spa rooms contain small water fountains. Photo: Courtesy

The spa rooms contain small water fountains placed exactly at eye level when one is lying down while taking a service. The pleasant sound of a waterfall adds to the soothing effect. These small details, which would otherwise go unnoticed, add great value to the space.

"The decor we used for the space has different kinds of rocks that can disintegrate and take time to decay. We have also decorated the space with many broken branches that we collected from around Dhanmondi Lake," shared Sabbir Ibne Amin. He wanted to have natural local elements that would make the space minimal and also have a sustainable approach.

The influence of imperfection

The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood; the reflection of the Japanese style is very prominent. The designer worked extensively with local artisans and sculptors to create specific elements and furniture. These pieces adapt to the simple yet contemporary feel of the modern Japanese style and also apply to the local context.

The imperfections and human touch in all the construction methods add value to the entire Japanese aesthetic. "An old piece of wood that has weathered beautifully has a higher value than a new piece of polished wood," mentioned Sabbir.

Zoning via ambiance

Through design, the space has been divided into slow-service areas and fast-service areas. The slow-service area consists of the spa section, where very minimal noise is made during services, allowing clients to enjoy a calm and relaxing environment.

This space is separate from the salon, which has fast services and is a much more energetic and neutral space.

Alavee Hossain, co-owner of Yugen, said she always wanted a Japanese-style spa that was very simple yet elegant. "Yugen was designed in a way that when our clients come to take any services, they should feel so relaxed and calm that they experience a profound feeling of inner happiness," she adds.

The ambience was devised to allow clients to indulge in a completely relaxing environment. The lighting has only been placed in areas that require it. Alavee's personal favourite space is the reception area, where there is a waterfall on the backdrop and the cosy, welcoming seating area with warm lights. This gives a perfect beginning to the spa journey, where clients can get consultations or just browse around to begin with.

Future plans and services

"Yugen is a fully equipped spa and salon. The spa services that we focus on, for which I received training in Thailand, are primarily focused on the pressure points while giving a massage. If one applies pressure to the wrong points, it might cause more harm than good, so we made sure that all our staff are fully trained to give you pressure at the perfect point during the massage," Alavee said.

The lighting is ambient and has only been placed in areas that require it. Photo: Courtesy

"We want to use good-quality products so that our clients are not harmed in any way. We give precise, detailed attention to what products are used and have skilled employees to administer the services," she also added.

In the future, Yugen wants to branch out into a wellness centre and retreat.