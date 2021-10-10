Is the new Puma outlet worthy of the hype?

The product range is also trendy and exciting – there are around 30 different types of shoes, tee shirts, bags, sportswear and other accessories on display. Photo/Noor-A-Alam

If you live in or around Dhanmondi, then you would surely know about the new Puma outlet in Road 27, which was inaugurated on 26 September.

Puma is a well-established German multinational brand with worldwide popularity and its franchise owner in Bangladesh is DBL group. The first outlet was opened in 2019 in Banani 11.

The new store is well-lit with a modern exterior and interior and a welcoming ambiance.

Photo/Noor-A-Alam

The product range is also trendy and exciting – there are around 30 different types of shoes, tee shirts, bags, sportswear and other accessories on display.

At the store's entrance, you will see a special featured area for 'Nitro' running shoes.

Senior Brand Manager, Brand and Communication at DBL group, Rezwan Habib, shared with us that this was one of the premium collections at the store.

Photo/Noor-A-Alam

The Nitro collection offers running shoes of different colors and unique designs. The foam inside them is specially made with the help of nitrogen gas.

For shoes, you will get running shoes, gym shoes, sneakers, slippers, and more. Needless to say, they look and feel amazing; they are Puma after all!

The price for normal sneakers starts from Tk3,999 and it increases based on functionality, design etc. There are some exclusive shoes that can cost up to Tk8,000 or more.

Photo/Noor-A-Alam

The clothing items include sweat-shirts, track pants, trousers, shorts, and tee shirts. You will also find many polo and normal tee shirts in the store within the price range of Tk1,899 and Tk3,999.

Other accessories include water bottles, backpacks, purses, face masks, socks, and hand gloves. You will also find sports items like soccer balls in the store.

The backpacks in the store are not the typical ones and we found at least five to seven different designed ones. You have a lot of cool options to choose from.

Photo/Noor-A-Alam

We were interested to see what the outlet had to offer for women and came across tee shirts, handbags, leggings, and sports bras.

One of the customers told us that she was quite happy with the product quality. She said, "Puma's sportswear is very comfortable. I also love that they have handbags."

"But I would like more colours, knowing how fantastic the quality of this brand is," she added.

Photo/Noor-A-Alam

There is also a section for children, with jackets, T-shirts and pants. There are a few tank tops and T options that seem to be in appropriate sizes for teenagers.

The Puma sweat-shirts and pants looked unisex and very comfortable. It is likely that these would grab the most attention during winter.

We went to the store right before sunset and noticed the crowd was getting bigger.

Photo/Noor-A-Alam

One of the employees said, "The customer response has been great since the store opened. People are visiting during weekdays too, and of course, we get the most customers on weekends."

We caught one customer window-shopping who shared his take on Puma with us. "Although I am just looking around today, I already know I will buy a pair from the Nitro section soon. I really like the neon yellow tone. I live nearby, so this is convenient for me."

Photo/Noor-A-Alam

Everything the new Puma outlet is offering is worth checking out. We would definitely visit again, but this time as customers!