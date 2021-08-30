Makeup applicators: All you need to know 

Almost all of us started our makeup journey with zero tools. While some still prefer to stick to the old-school way of using fingertips as applicators, with time, various makeup applicators have been introduced to beauty-conscious people.

According to most experts, fingertips are the most appropriate for using BB Creams and tinted moisturisers to create an everyday look.

On the other hand, if you want heavy base makeup for an evening party or if you are someone who loves high coverage foundations, using fingertips only may not be enough.

For that, there are different sponges, puffs, brushes and airbrushes. While some of them are well-known in the makeup industry, some are newbies. Keep in mind that different applicators give different outputs. You have to pick up the right one according to your preferred look.

To widen your options, we have reviewed a few interesting, yet handy makeup applicators and tools. Let us check out if they are worth investing your money:

1. Airbrush makeup products

Where to buy: UBuy, Daraz, Desertcart

Price: TK 1,000-3,000 per product

If you are a professional makeup artist who is confident about the usual makeups and now want to extend your skill, learning how to use airbrush makeups can be a great option.

Clients, especially brides who want lighter makeup on the face usually get airbrush makeovers done.

Instead of applying makeup directly onto the face, in this method, the products are sprayed as a fine mist using a handheld airbrush gun. The fine mist keeps the whole look natural rather than cakey.

However, you need different kinds of makeup products for an airbrush makeover and the products can be a little expensive.

We found the airbrush gun on UBuy for around Tk2,000 and in Daraz for Tk1,500. However, if you are a professional, you can get the whole Pinkiou Airbrush Kit, which includes a mini compressor from UBuy.

The kit has a decent rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon. While most of the consumers claimed it to be a gem, few complained of facing difficulties in putting all the pieces back together after cleaning them.

Which products to use?

Usually, you can use any liquid foundation for airbrushing, but you have to make sure that the foundation is appropriately thin. To do this, apart from airbrush makeup thinners, water works fine. However, if you want to get makeup made especially for airbrushing, those are available as well.

A set of Belloccio Fair Color Shade Foundation costs Tk3,000 but you can apply them to customers of all shades. Brand named No7 manufactures airbrush primers which cost around Tk2,500.

However, if you are willing to invest a bit more, we suggest you get the kit of blush, contour and highlighters altogether. You can get packages of three, six, eight or 13 shades starting from Tk6,000 to Tk19,000 at Desertcart. On average, these combos have a rating of 4.5 stars.

Do we recommend it? Well, if you want natural makeup to last all day long without worrying about a budget, you can get an airbrush makeover done.

In Bangladesh, artists like Sonali - Airbrush and Traditional Makeup Artist, Zahid Khan Makeover and Luminoso Makeup Artistry by Latina Elma are well-known for airbrush makeups.

On the other hand, as a makeup artist, this can be an interesting addition of makeup to try. For that, we recommend you get the kits instead of single products. This will be cost-efficient in the long run.

2. Brush set from Real Technique Everyday Essential Set

Where to buy: Makeup Land BD, Mimoza, Authentic Makeup Store BD

Price: Tk1,300-Tk1,400 on average

This brush set is beginner-friendly. The Real Technic Everyday Essential set does justice to its name. From doing base makeup, adding some colours with blush to sculpting the face or highlighting the high-points of the face; you name it and the set will have you covered.

Starting with the 200 Expert Face brush, you can buff any liquid or cream foundation and get a smooth finish. For makeup lovers who prefer applying the base with makeup sponges rather than brushes, the set has the Miracle Complexion Sponge.

This egg-shaped sponge with a pointed tip is soft and flexible. When used damp, it gives a dewy finish and if used dry, it gives a full coverage look.

With the package, you will get a 400 Blush brush. The blush brush has soft and fluffy bristles, which ensures a natural flush of colours on your face using powder blush.

To make your eyes pop, you will have the 300 Deluxe Crease brush. Unlike the previous one, its bristles are short and dense.

From using neutral tones for an everyday look to adding colours for a funky look, the brush will help to blend it all. Using a 402 setting brush, you can set your whole face with loose powders and can highlight the high points of your face.

We looked for its reviews on the official page of Real Technique. The overall rating is 4.8 stars out of 5.

The majority of the users were glad that they chose this set to start learning their makeup with and a few commented that the sponge works even better than makeup sponges from high-end brands worth $20.

Talking about the drawbacks, one review complained the sponge was hard to clean and another suggested that the crease brush should have shorter bristles.

We noticed different price ranges on different Facebook pages. In Mimoza, the discounted price was Tk800, in Makeup Land BD, they asked for Tk1,370 and in Authentic Makeup Store BD, the price was Tk1,800.

Finally, this applicator set is highly recommended by us. This pocket-friendly set has almost all the brushes and sponges that you need to do your everyday makeup. The minimalism of this set makes it ideal for travellers.

3. Sigma Dry N Shape 3-in-1 Brush Case

Where to buy: BanglaShoppers, DoneDeal BD

Price: Tk2,650

Our final gadget is a brush case that helps you clean your brush, keep them in shape and store them so that you do not take forever to find your brushes when you are in a rush.

Using dirty brushes invites bacterias and as a result, you end up getting pimples. Even if you wash them, sometimes the bristles end up losing their shape. The centre of the gadget has all seven textures of Sigma Spa, to ensure you a new-looking, fresh brush in minutes.

To start, you will have to twist and remove the top and bottom part of the gadget and keep aside. Now swirl wet and soapy brush bristles against the pink cylindrical core.

Once the brushes seem clean, reattach the top and bottom to the centre. Place the smaller brushes keeping the head down inside the inner circle.

For bigger brushes, secure the handle of the brush with the outside of the core and insert the bristles inside the elastic, leaving it to face downwards. Keeping the bristles secured with the elastic band will help them to keep in shape.

The gadget has a rating of 4.8 on the official Sigma website. Most users were happy that this device saved them time, space and effort in the process of cleaning and arranging brushes. There were some complaints about the tower being a bit too tall for shorter brushes.

Additionally, one customer claimed that even though the device was great for cleaning and drying face brushes, the eye brushes inside the inner circle were not drying properly.

In terms of recommendation, we would say that it is up to you. The device is a bit costly and is not a necessity, especially if you have the patience and energy to clean your brushes.

However, if you have a wide collection of makeup brushes and are not worried about spending money, this device can be a big help in cleaning, drying and arranging your makeup brush collection.