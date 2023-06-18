Life is not perfect but your nails could be

Mode

Kaniz Supriya
18 June, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 01:37 pm

Related News

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

A new beauty salon in the capital is catering to fashion-forward individuals and nail art enthusiasts with a variety of services

Kaniz Supriya
18 June, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 01:37 pm
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

American fashion designer Prabal Gurung once said, "Nails are the period at the end of the sentence. They complete the look." Well-polished nails certainly add an interesting accent to your look that shouldn't be overlooked.

While some people are naturally blessed with strong and lengthy nails, others use treatments such as acrylic or gel nail extensions to obtain comparable effects. These treatments can improve the length and durability of the nails, providing a solid foundation for nail polish application and helping it last longer.

Gel nail extensions have become a global phenomenon, and Bangladesh is no exception. 

This innovative technique offers a way to enhance the appearance of nails without compromising their health. With its introduction in the local market, it has sparked a wave of excitement among fashion-forward individuals and nail art enthusiasts. There's a good chance that many of the gorgeous manicures with embellished tips and little works of art you're seeing online were made possible by gel nail extensions.

Offering her clients a wide range of options, Tamara&#039;s collection of more than 150 shades of nail polish allows individuals to choose from a vast colour spectrum. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Offering her clients a wide range of options, Tamara's collection of more than 150 shades of nail polish allows individuals to choose from a vast colour spectrum. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Located in Banani 11, Beauty Bella Center is one such beauty salon that offers state-of-the-art nail extension facilities within budget. The founder, Tamara Howlader, has more than eight years of expertise in nail art and nail extensions.

"Fancy nails have always drawn me in. But when I was in college [in the early 2010s], nail extensions in Serbia were quite expensive. So I started learning the art myself, from YouTube. Within a short time, I found myself doing my friends' nails," she said.

Tamara Trajkovic, also known as Tamara Howlader, is an individual who was born and raised in Serbia. In 2015, she decided to pursue her passion for nail arts and extensions by enrolling in a beauty school in Serbia. During her time there, she acquired proficiency in various techniques related to nail art and extensions.

Subsequently, in the following year, Tamara moved to Japan, where she continued her beauty education by enrolling in another beauty school. During her time in Japan, she specialised in Japanese manicures and spas, learning specific techniques and styles popular in the country.

"Serbian techniques of nail extensions are much more durable and sturdy than the Japanese techniques. I always advocate my clients to go for Serbian ones," she said.

In 2016, Tamara got married to a Bangladeshi, and together they relocated to Bangladesh in 2023. She started this beauty salon earlier this year with her husband's support.

From ombre to a galaxy, marble to abstract, glitter gradient to rhinestone accent, the salon offers almost all forms of nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
From ombre to a galaxy, marble to abstract, glitter gradient to rhinestone accent, the salon offers almost all forms of nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. From ombre to a galaxy, marble to abstract, glitter gradient to rhinestone accent, she has mastered almost all forms of nail art.

Offering her clients a wide range of options, Tamara's collection of more than 150 shades of nail polish allows individuals to choose from a vast colour spectrum. This extensive selection helps clients find the perfect shade that matches their preferences, outfits or special occasions. She primarily sources all nail products from Japan.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tamara also depicts a keen interest in eyelash extensions. Her salon offers five different eyelash extension services. For these extensions, she uses Kashmere lashes – known for their durability, comfort, and natural appearance. They are often made from synthetic fibres designed to mimic the texture and look of natural lashes, providing a seamless and flattering result.

Having six different sections designated for various services in a salon with around 1,600 square feet of space provides a well-structured and organised environment for both clients and staff members.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Apart from nail and eyelash extensions, Beauty Center Bella offers a wide selection of Japanese spas, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and other beauty services too.

Price:

Nail Extension: Starting from Tk5,000

Eyelash Extension: Starting from Tk5,000

Japanese Spa: Starting from Tk2,000

Massage: Starting from Tk1,500

Location: Beauty Center Bella, Road 11, House 116, Block E, Banani, Dhaka.

 

Features

beauty parlour / parlour / Nail polish / beauty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

3h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

20h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

22h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline