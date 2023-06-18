Life is not perfect but your nails could be

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

American fashion designer Prabal Gurung once said, "Nails are the period at the end of the sentence. They complete the look." Well-polished nails certainly add an interesting accent to your look that shouldn't be overlooked.

While some people are naturally blessed with strong and lengthy nails, others use treatments such as acrylic or gel nail extensions to obtain comparable effects. These treatments can improve the length and durability of the nails, providing a solid foundation for nail polish application and helping it last longer.

Gel nail extensions have become a global phenomenon, and Bangladesh is no exception.

This innovative technique offers a way to enhance the appearance of nails without compromising their health. With its introduction in the local market, it has sparked a wave of excitement among fashion-forward individuals and nail art enthusiasts. There's a good chance that many of the gorgeous manicures with embellished tips and little works of art you're seeing online were made possible by gel nail extensions.

Offering her clients a wide range of options, Tamara's collection of more than 150 shades of nail polish allows individuals to choose from a vast colour spectrum. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Located in Banani 11, Beauty Bella Center is one such beauty salon that offers state-of-the-art nail extension facilities within budget. The founder, Tamara Howlader, has more than eight years of expertise in nail art and nail extensions.

"Fancy nails have always drawn me in. But when I was in college [in the early 2010s], nail extensions in Serbia were quite expensive. So I started learning the art myself, from YouTube. Within a short time, I found myself doing my friends' nails," she said.

Tamara Trajkovic, also known as Tamara Howlader, is an individual who was born and raised in Serbia. In 2015, she decided to pursue her passion for nail arts and extensions by enrolling in a beauty school in Serbia. During her time there, she acquired proficiency in various techniques related to nail art and extensions.

Subsequently, in the following year, Tamara moved to Japan, where she continued her beauty education by enrolling in another beauty school. During her time in Japan, she specialised in Japanese manicures and spas, learning specific techniques and styles popular in the country.

"Serbian techniques of nail extensions are much more durable and sturdy than the Japanese techniques. I always advocate my clients to go for Serbian ones," she said.

In 2016, Tamara got married to a Bangladeshi, and together they relocated to Bangladesh in 2023. She started this beauty salon earlier this year with her husband's support.

From ombre to a galaxy, marble to abstract, glitter gradient to rhinestone accent, the salon offers almost all forms of nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. From ombre to a galaxy, marble to abstract, glitter gradient to rhinestone accent, she has mastered almost all forms of nail art.

Offering her clients a wide range of options, Tamara's collection of more than 150 shades of nail polish allows individuals to choose from a vast colour spectrum. This extensive selection helps clients find the perfect shade that matches their preferences, outfits or special occasions. She primarily sources all nail products from Japan.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tamara also depicts a keen interest in eyelash extensions. Her salon offers five different eyelash extension services. For these extensions, she uses Kashmere lashes – known for their durability, comfort, and natural appearance. They are often made from synthetic fibres designed to mimic the texture and look of natural lashes, providing a seamless and flattering result.

Having six different sections designated for various services in a salon with around 1,600 square feet of space provides a well-structured and organised environment for both clients and staff members.

Photo: Courtesy

Apart from nail and eyelash extensions, Beauty Center Bella offers a wide selection of Japanese spas, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and other beauty services too.

Price:

Nail Extension: Starting from Tk5,000

Eyelash Extension: Starting from Tk5,000

Japanese Spa: Starting from Tk2,000

Massage: Starting from Tk1,500

Location: Beauty Center Bella, Road 11, House 116, Block E, Banani, Dhaka.