Red opens third branch in Mirpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 09:19 pm

Related News

Red opens third branch in Mirpur

It will provide 12 services free of cost to its clients from 18 to 20 February

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 09:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Top beauty service centre Red by Afroza Parveen has opened its third outlet in Mirpur.

The new branch was inaugurated on Saturday (17 February) near the Dhaka Metrorail station of Section-12 in Mirpur. 

The opening ceremony was attended by the country's top performers, musicians, bloggers, fashion designers, influencers, nutritionists and Red's loyal customers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The most interesting part of this inaugural event was the fashion show, which took place on the streets surrounding Red's new outlet. There was also a henna festival for the guests.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Red has decided to provide 12 services free of cost to its clients from 18 February to 20 February. 

Afroza Parveen, CEO of Red and the country's leading beauty expert, said one can get details about the services by contacting Red.

In addition to skin care, hair care, makeup, hairstyle, pedicure, manicure, rebonding, nail extension, etc., all types of services including natural (Ayurveda) beauty services will be available in this branch, said Afroza.

beauty parlour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

11h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

14h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young people want to leave the country after the new law in Myanmar

Young people want to leave the country after the new law in Myanmar

14m | Videos
Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden

Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden

44m | Videos
Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

1h | Videos
Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

3h | Videos