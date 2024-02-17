Red opens third branch in Mirpur

Top beauty service centre Red by Afroza Parveen has opened its third outlet in Mirpur.

The new branch was inaugurated on Saturday (17 February) near the Dhaka Metrorail station of Section-12 in Mirpur.

The opening ceremony was attended by the country's top performers, musicians, bloggers, fashion designers, influencers, nutritionists and Red's loyal customers.

Photo: Courtesy

The most interesting part of this inaugural event was the fashion show, which took place on the streets surrounding Red's new outlet. There was also a henna festival for the guests.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Red has decided to provide 12 services free of cost to its clients from 18 February to 20 February.

Afroza Parveen, CEO of Red and the country's leading beauty expert, said one can get details about the services by contacting Red.

In addition to skin care, hair care, makeup, hairstyle, pedicure, manicure, rebonding, nail extension, etc., all types of services including natural (Ayurveda) beauty services will be available in this branch, said Afroza.