Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Be adventurous and try unorthodox colours like violet for pants, while wearing a loose fit shirt. Photo: RulMaker Shirts

Summer is here in full swing, and we do not say that lightly. This year in particular, the season is testing the limits of our wardrobes. Sweat stains, gloomy colours, discomfort — these are all symptoms of a summer wardrobe that needs improvement.

For fashion lovers, this time of the year is both loved and hated because, while seasonal fashion trends are irresistible, it gets uncomfortable as soon as the temperature kicks up a notch.

To help you ease into the heat, we have a few essential pieces to fit into your outfit rotation to keep you comfortable and stylish.

The Hawaiian shirt

You could say the Hawaiian shirt is for tropical holidays and summer, as festive sweaters are for Christmas. It hibernates in the closet all year-round, and it feels almost celebratory to bring it out during this time of year.

The beauty of the shirt is that it goes against most minimalistic and masculine style guides, with its bold colours and large prints. It is bold, expressive, and undeniably fashionable. It is the most universal article of clothing that says, "Summer is here."

These shirts were traditionally crafted from kimono fabric to create loose-fit, button-up shirts. They are short-sleeved with large prints of flowers and are beach-themed. However, with time, different brands have made their own alterations to the shirt to fit modern trends and needs.

To balance the vibrant colours of the shirt, pair it with light neutral colours, such as beige, pants, to bring the whole look together. You can even lean into the warm weather vibes with a pair of light-coloured shorts.

The Cuban-collar

Cuban-style shirts are quite popular in shops now, especially in the summer. The style itself originally emerged as functional fashion to keep the wearer cool with a wide collar.

Summer is the perfect time to flaunt casual, laid-back fashion. During this time of the year, individuals want their clothes to be light and uncomplicated to survive the heat - but it should still be fun. Here is where the Cuban-collar shirts come in. The collar design is usually paired with a loose-fit and breathable fabric that allows air to flow and avoids sweat stains. The shirt gets plus points if it is of light, earthy tones, as it is stylish and summer-friendly.

Today, you will commonly find this wide-collar design on loose-fit button-down shirts, often flaunting stripes or bold patterns.

To take the style up a notch, create a bold look with wide, straight-cut pants in dark shades, like brown or black, if the shirt has earthy tones.

The flowy dress

There is no other season better fit for flowy dresses than summer. It is the embodiment of an easy, light outfit that does not need too many accessories to accompany it, in order to look 'complete.'

The trick with dresses, though, is finding the right material. Cottons and linens will feel the best in the heat as they are breathable. On the other hand, georgette is moisture-wicking and adds a beautiful flow to the outfit.

On top of having the right material, make sure to choose a light colour, such as whites, pastels, etc. Dark colours will absorb more heat and will become uncomfortable quickly.

To balance the vibrant colours of a Hawaiian shirt, try pairing it with monochrome pants. Photo: Gorurghash

Flowy dresses come in different styles, such as the midi and the maxi dress. A midi dress will be of mid-calf length. On the other hand, a maxi dress will give more coverage as it is a full-length dress. Even though it is full length, choosing a flowy and breathable material will still ensure you do not get overheated in your outfit.

To tie in the look, add a broad-brimmed sun hat for extra protection from the sun and as an extra touch. If you want your accessories to be a bit more low-key, then add a dainty necklace or use a matching scarf to your hairstyle. If you are opting for a maxi dress, you can cinch the waist with a brown or white belt to complement the soft tones of the dress.



Jumpsuit

Step into a more adventurous summer style wearing a jumpsuit. With the right material and design, the jumpsuit can be fit into different occasions with endless styling options.

Jumpsuits come in a variety of styles, such as flared bottoms, straight cuts, and so on. Understanding your body type and which pant style looks good on you will lead you to the perfect jumpsuit.

What makes this piece such a good addition to your summer wardrobe is how easy it is to wear. Just one layer, and you are ready for the day. With that said, if you find having the same colour running from top to bottom a tad boring, it does not have to be so.

Jumpsuits are quite versatile as you can opt for layering under or even over the attire. To cinch the waist and add a classy touch, add a statement belt. With the right colour and pattern, the jumpsuit can easily transition from casual to formal settings.

Loose fit shirts

Loose-fit shirts are an absolute must-have for him and her. The fit of the shirt allows airflow through your outfit, can help you avoid sweat stains and blends into the casual feel of the weather. On top of that, movement is much easier with a loose shirt, adding points to comfort and ease.

Currently, drop shoulder T-shirts are popular as their cut makes the baggy top appear seamless, not sloppy. The top makes the shoulders appear more relaxed, making it the ultimate casual choice.

Originally emerging as functional fashion to keep the wearer cool with a wide collar, Cuban-style shirts are quite popular in shops now. Photo: Klubhaus

Lean into its casual feel with casual pant options, such as jeans and flared-bottom pants. Girls can take the style up a notch with chunky jewellery and a mini side bag. You can also add a baseball cap for more protection against the sun.

Go-to brands

You can find the different styles of shirts mentioned, for both men and women, from local brands such as Klubhaus (around Tk1,300 to Tk1,600 for shirts), Ecstasy (starts from Tk1,597), RulMaker Shirts (starts from Tk2,090).

If you are on the hunt for the perfect dresses and jumpsuit, browse through brands such as Sciccosso (starts from around Tk4,000), Zar Zain (starts from Tk3,500), Klubhaus (starts from Tk2,300), Gorur Ghash (around Tk1,000 to 2,000), and Noir (starts from Tk1,695).

You can also find most of these options for good prices at Noorjahan Market and New Market, however, be wary of the fabric, quality, and cut before you make your purchase, as these factors are key to a comfortable summer wardrobe.