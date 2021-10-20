Smart home appliances with a blend of luxury and functionality

Have you ever noticed the refrigerators, blenders etc while watching a movie from the 1970s?

Just like fashion from that time, the home appliances were also bold looking with unique, rounded shapes. They came in colours like bright red and shades of pastel.

Smeg, a prominent Italian brand, is offering these vintage style home appliances with all the modern technologies, which will change the look of your kitchen area.

Penthouse Livings Limited, a retailer of luxury lifestyle products under Meghna Executive Holdings, completed its second year of successful operations this year in October.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

On this occasion, they launched two new well-known European home appliances brands, Nobilia and Smeg, on October 16.

"These two brands will add to the brand portfolio of Penthouse Livings. Serving and catering to the niche market in terms of luxury living is our concern," said M Shamsul Arefeen, director of operations at Penthouse Livings.

Meghna Executive Holdings is also known for bringing high-end brands like BMW, Kohler, and Apple to Bangladesh.

Since its inception, Penthouse Livings has received an overwhelming response which comes as no surprise as it provides customers with a unique opportunity of purchasing authentic international brands locally.

The brand offers a one-stop solution that covers a wide range of products including premium-quality furniture, exquisite tableware, elegant crockeries, dazzling chandeliers, and smart kitchen appliances, among many others.

It is home to more than 40 renowned international home décor and appliances brands, allowing customers to choose from a range of products, all under one roof.

Some of the most exclusive lifestyle brands that may be difficult to find elsewhere in Bangladesh, but are not unfamiliar within the bounds of Penthouse Livings include Christopher Gut, Jonathan Adler, Caracole, Nourison, Eichholtz, Michael Aram, Eichholtz, Anna, and Lenox Corporation.

Nobilia and Smeg

Walking into the building, the first thing you will notice is the grand window displaying the most exclusive divans, tea tables, and chandeliers.

Penthouse Livings is spread across several floors at the Suvastu Suraiya Trade Centre in Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Banani.

With a vision of 'Technology with style', Smeg has been a pioneering kitchen appliance brand for more than 70 years; all of their products are manufactured in Italy.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rectangular, vintage refrigerators grabbed the most attention on the launching day.

The refrigerators have double doors. The cooling system is fan assisted which makes them static freezers. They also come with adjustable shelves and several drawers, making them spacious.

Just like the refrigerators, the richness of colour and premium quality was evident for the coffee machines, teapots, grinders, and juicers from Smeg which were on display.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

These tools are designed to ensure high quality without sacrificing practicality or style.

These appliances are available in five different colours such as red, pastel blue, pastel green, pink, and cream.

If customers want, they can purchase a whole set which comprises a toaster, juicer, grinder and coffee machine, all having similar shapes and colours.

The price of the coffee machine is Tk36,400. Apart from the coffee making machine, they have a coffee grinder that costs Tk48,000.

The blender set comes with two options – one can purchase a complete set with a jug, cover, hand blender and other blending accessories. This costs Tk28,000.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The basic hand blender and jug can be individually bought as well.

The toaster comes in two types. One consists of four slices, which will cost you Tk38,400. There is also a smaller toaster with two slices, priced at Tk28,700.

They also offer a mixer for mixing different ingredients like flour, baking powder, oil, etc for baking purposes. Its price is Tk86,500.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The kitchen hob and hood, microwave and other appliances from Smeg were on display under the smart kitchen setup from Nobilia, which showcased a complete kitchen layout for guests and clients.

Nobilia specialises in the personalisation of kitchen layouts according to clients' preferences. So the price depends on it.

The brand uses top-quality materials from German brands like Hettich and Kesseböhmer.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

There are two different types of setup – the luxury and the smart kitchen.

The racks of the kitchen cabinets unfold themselves just with a gentle tap, and anyone who is interested in smart home appliances would be instantly fascinated to witness it.

The way the products are displayed at the showroom is very unique as it allows visual merchandising.

The right placement of products and lights allow the customers to easily understand how the kitchen layouts would look in their own home.

As an exclusive dealer of international brands, Penthouse Livings offers an imported price that the customers might not be able to avail if they place the order directly.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

There are in-house architects and engineers who provide personalised services. Depending on the clients' budget and home interior, they offer different kitchen designs.

On the company's future plans, Arefeen shared with us, "We started the company with only furniture and now it offers complete home décor and lifestyle solutions. In the near future, we would like to see ourselves as Macy's of the United States or Bloomingdale's of the United Kingdom."

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Apart from the flagship showroom in Banani, Penthouse has a small outlet in Uttara, Sector 2.

Penthouse Livings Limited is redefining luxury living by providing easy access to world-class brands with grandiose lifestyle products.