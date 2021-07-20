DIY photo frame

You will need the following things:

1. An old photo frame

2. Printed pattern paper of your choice

3. Quilling set (toothpicks, coloured poster papers as an alternative)

4. Glue

5. Crafting scissors



How to make:

You can use any old photo frame you have or get one from 1 to 99 shops for just Tk99.

Get some printed patterned papers of your choice and cut them according to the size of your frame and cover the frame with the paper using glue.

Now comes the fun part! You can get a quilling set from the online shop 'Stationery Shop' for only Tk300 if you want to avoid extra hassle.

You will get quilling paper, a needle, a design book, glue and a pattern within the package.

Otherwise, you can get some solid coloured poster papers and cut them into thin, long strips . Use a toothpick and wrap the strips around it to make a tight roll.

Once done, take the roll and pinch one side to make a flower petal. Make a few of them and join them together to make a flower. Make flowers of different colours if you want.

Once you are done making the flowers and patterns of your choice, glue them onto the photo frame and let it dry.

To make it more eye-catching, you can add your choice of pearls and stones to the frame.

Now you are ready to put your favourite photograph of your loved ones inside and show off your crafting skills to everyone.

