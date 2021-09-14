DIY: IKEA inspired sunburst mirror in a budget
The sunburst or Helios mirror can be an amazing way to turn the mirror hanging in a corner into a piece of art. If you place it in your living room, it will leave your guests amused for sure. But have you seen the price on the Anthropologie website? 243 US dollars!
Here we present you a pocket-friendly DIY wall mirror inspired by IKEA and Anthropologie that can give your wall a new look in no time. For this DIY, you can either use any mirror you already have, or you can get a new one. If you search a bit in the local shops or Daraz, you should be able to get one in less than Tk 1000.
Things you'll need:
- A round mirror (depending on the size of your wall)
- Some kebab skewers or wooden skewers
- Glue gun
- Spray paint, preferably golden
- Tools to measure (measuring tape/ ruler)
- Paper
- Masking tape
- Sharp scissor
- Crafting scissor
How to make:
- Remove all the stickers from the mirror and the skewer, if there's any. Use a marker to draw two crossed lines on the mirror so that the skewers can be glued symmetrically.
- Now imagine it as a clock and place skewers where you would imagine the numbers 6, 9, 12 and 3, using a glue gun. You'll get the skewers in any departmental or online grocery store at around Tk. 100.
- Next, take some skewers and cut them using a sharp scissor about half the length of the rest ones. Fill the entire outer surface of the mirror using two different lengthed sticks. You can even divide all the kebab sticks in three different shapes and fill the back of the mirror, if you want.
- Now give it a few minutes and let it dry. Now cover the mirrored-part using a paper and masker's tape carefully and spray a few coats of colour to give it the extra glam.
- Allow it to dry and remove the tape and paper carefully. Use a wire or hook to get that gorgeous sunburst mirror hanging on your wall.