DIY: IKEA inspired sunburst mirror in a budget

The sunburst or Helios mirror can be an amazing way to turn the mirror hanging in a corner into a piece of art. If you place it in your living room, it will leave your guests amused for sure. But have you seen the price on the Anthropologie website? 243 US dollars!

Here we present you a pocket-friendly DIY wall mirror inspired by IKEA and Anthropologie that can give your wall a new look in no time. For this DIY, you can either use any mirror you already have, or you can get a new one. If you search a bit in the local shops or Daraz, you should be able to get one in less than Tk 1000.

Things you'll need:

- A round mirror (depending on the size of your wall)

- Some kebab skewers or wooden skewers

- Glue gun

- Spray paint, preferably golden

- Tools to measure (measuring tape/ ruler)

- Paper

- Masking tape

- Sharp scissor

- Crafting scissor

How to make: