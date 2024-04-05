Malaysia's largest home improvement retailer MR DIY now in Dhaka

MR DIY, the leading household retail brand in Southeast Asia, has entered Bangladesh as the 12th market, with its newly launched retail store located at Polwel Carnation Shopping Centre in Uttara.

Malaysia's largest home improvement retailer has extended its footprint in Bangladesh as the second South Asian Market after India.

Renowned model and actor Nirab Hossain, along with high officials from MR DIY Bangladesh, including Syed Noor Anwar, Head of Operations; Ahsan Kabir, Business Development Manager; Mohammad Nasim Ahmed, Finance Manager; Mohammad Shahin Molla, HR Manager; Md. Masudur Rahman, Import Manager; Md. Umar Faruq Hossain, Warehouse Manager; Mahmuda Akter, Legal Counselor and SM Adil Hossain, Store manager, inaugurated the store.

Launching its first outlet in Bangladesh, MR DIY's Bangladesh Head of Operation, Syed Noor said, "Our aim is to deliver our promise of 'Always Low Prices' with a wide range of essentials not only in Dhaka City but throughout the country. At the end of the day, we are committed to enhance the lives and shopping experience of the people of Bangladesh."

As part of the launch, a series of activities have been lined up for a three-day-long celebration, starting on Friday with exciting deals and offers for its customers. To add to the excitement, customers who visited the outlet on its launch day could choose a free umbrella with a minimum purchase amount of Tk1,000 in a single receipt.

The store which spans over 9,400 sq ft, offers a wide range of home improvement products across five major categories, namely hardware; household and furnishing; electrical; stationery and sports equipment products; and others such as toys, car accessories, jewellery, and cosmetics.

With its tagline – 'Always Low Prices', MR DIY is all set to elevate the modern lifestyle of Dhaka city dwellers, with over 5,000 products in SKUs at its store, ensuring there is something for everyone from all walks of life.

MR DIY started its journey in 2005 in Malaysia and evolved into a household name in the retail industry across Southeast Asia and Europe.

The brand has a strong presence in Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, India, Cambodia, Turkey, Spain and Vietnam with over 3,500 outlets.