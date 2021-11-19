An octopus burger or a potato pizza, which one would you eat? 

As the demand for fast food is increasing, restaurants are also booming with new dishes and new ways of serving them.

For food lovers across the world, pizza is undoubtedly a popular item. A slice of mouthwatering pizza makes everyone happy.

Recently, we explored a place called 'Pizza Sapore BD' located in Mirpur-1, Avenue-3, near the water tank.

After working in Italy as a chef for 16 years, Sheikh Tarek Zaman came to Bangladesh and started his food business.

He wanted to introduce customers to pizzas having fruits, vegetables and seafood for topping, something he had seen in Italy.

His restaurant 'Pizza Sapore BD' uses a specially made wood-fired oven to bring out a delicious, smoky flavour to the dishes.

They also use a super moist soft mozzarella cheese that adds a delightful texture to the foods.

Pizza Sapore BD has been creating a buzz on social media ever since they introduced their 'Octopus Burger'.

When we saw the picture of the burger with tentacles sticking out, we knew we had to try it and let our readers know how it tasted. We also tasted their potato pizza, eggplant pizza and pineapple pizza.

Octopus Burger

Price: Tk250

People who like seafood and different flavours should give this dish a try. Do not worry, the octopus is cleaned up properly before cooking.

The tentacles were tender and juicy and with the addition of mushrooms, sauces and cheese, the burger tasted quite good. However, the bun tasted ordinary.

Overall, the texture and flavour of the burger were fine. The Octopus Burger costs Tk250.

Eggplant Parmigiano Pizza

Price: Tk430

The Eggplant Parmigiano Pizza has eggplant pieces on top. The vegetable is lightly brushed with oil before it is cooked.

This pizza has a nice, light crust with flavours of garlic. The mixture of mozzarella cheese makes it more delectable.

When the baked pizza is taken out of the oven, you will smell the captivating smell of cheese and grilled eggplant.

You can talk to the chef if you want it to be spicy. A 10-inch pizza will cost Tk430.

Patate Pizza

Price: Tk390

The Patate Pizza is pizza made with potatoes.

The working-class in Italy were fond of this pizza because of its affordability.

Potatoes may seem like a strange ingredient to combine with pizza but you may change your perception when you try it.

The potatoes are cut into slices and fried in the oven. Then they are mixed with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Yellow fingerling potatoes are more suitable for making this kind of pizza.

The flavour of the pizza was good and you can hardly go wrong with a combination of fried potatoes and cheese.

A10-inch of Patate Pizza costs Tk390.

Hawaiian Pizza

Price: Tk480

Pineapple on pizza is a debatable topic, we know. But the combination of sweet and salty ingredients on a nice toasty dough does not sound terrible.

Some may point out that pineapple ruins the texture and makes the crust soggy. But cheese and fruit sometimes go hand in hand.

The Hawaiian pizza by Pizza Sapore BD did not disappoint us at all.

Do not hate us for saying it, but the melted cheese and pineapples actually tasted quite good. The cheese added more versatility to the dish.

You can add chilli flakes if you want it to be spicy.

A 10-inch Hawaiian Pizza will cost Tk480.