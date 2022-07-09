Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

Food

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 03:00 pm

Related News

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

The Bagari Ranga beef recipe is found across different regions. 

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh. 

Ingredients                                       

  • 1 kg beef                                                              
  • 2 tbsp ginger paste                                                  
  • 1 tbsp garlic paste                                                   
  • ¼ cup onion paste                                                    
  • 1 tsp coriander powder                                          
  • 1 tsp cumin powder                                               
  • 1 tbsp red chili powder                                            
  • 2 sticks of cinnamon                                                        
  • 2 pieces of cardamom 
  • 2 pieces of clove                                          
  • 2 tbsp vinegar                                                        
  • ½ cup milk                                                                 
  • 2 cups onion cube                                                      
  • 7-8 whole dry red chili                                         
  • 1 cup oil                                                                  

Method

Marinate beef for one hour with all the spice paste and powder except vinegar, milk, onion cube and dry chilli. After one hour cook the meat on medium heat.

The marinated beef required a minimum amount of water so if needed add a small amount of hot water.

When the meat curry will come to a thick consistency pour milk and cook for 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes add vinegar and switch off the gas.

In another pan heat up oil and add onion cube and dry chilli. When the aroma will come out pour beef curry in it and put the lid on.

Switch off the gas and keep the curry with the lid on for 30 minutes.

Serve with steamed rice or polao.

Features / Magazine / Top News

Bagari Ranga beef / eid recipees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kamal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

2h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

3h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

3h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

3h | Videos
Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty