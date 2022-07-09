Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

The Bagari Ranga beef recipe is found across different regions.

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh.

Ingredients

1 kg beef

2 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

¼ cup onion paste

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp red chili powder

2 sticks of cinnamon

2 pieces of cardamom

2 pieces of clove

2 tbsp vinegar

½ cup milk

2 cups onion cube

7-8 whole dry red chili

1 cup oil

Method

Marinate beef for one hour with all the spice paste and powder except vinegar, milk, onion cube and dry chilli. After one hour cook the meat on medium heat.

The marinated beef required a minimum amount of water so if needed add a small amount of hot water.

When the meat curry will come to a thick consistency pour milk and cook for 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes add vinegar and switch off the gas.

In another pan heat up oil and add onion cube and dry chilli. When the aroma will come out pour beef curry in it and put the lid on.

Switch off the gas and keep the curry with the lid on for 30 minutes.

Serve with steamed rice or polao.