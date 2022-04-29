Special dishes for the auspicious occasion of Eid

Eid is the perfect time for relishing the best food. To celebrate the end of Ramadan and the end of the fasting with friends and family, we are here to help you with some unique dishes. Create a feast of stunning main courses and delicious desserts with these recipes from Kalins David Rozario, Sous Chef and Mohammad Abu Taleb, Executive Pastry Chef of Hotel InterContinental to serve this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chicken kabsa

Photo: Khabsa

Ingredient

3 pcs whole chicken

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 cloves whole

⅛ tsp nutmeg

⅛ tsp cumin powder

⅛ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp saffron

¼ tsp cardamom

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp white pepper

½ tsp dried lime powder

2 ½ tsp salt

¼ cup butter

1 onion diced

6 garlic cloves minced

¼ cup tomato paste

1 can diced tomatoes

2 ½ cups basmati rice

5 cups chicken broth

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup slivered almonds

A pinch of black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400ºF (200ºC). Place chicken pieces in a bowl, using your hands rub chicken with vegetable oil until well covered. Place on a try and bake for 30 minutes. Mix all spices and salt in a small bowl. Rinse the rice in a sieve with running water until the water runs clear. Meanwhile melt butter in a pan, sauté onions, and garlic until translucent and soft. Add diced tomatoes, and tomato paste. Create sauce. Add the chicken and stir until well coated with the tomato sauce. Add rice and spices. Mix well. Add chicken broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cover loosely, leaving a gap for steam to escape. Cook for roughly 20 minutes until you have cooked the rice. Toast slivered almonds in a pan over medium high heat until browned. Spoon rice onto a serving dish placing the chicken pieces on top. Sprinkle with browned almonds, raisins, and a pinch of black pepper. Add more salt and pepper to taste.

Arabic Lamb Shanks





Photo: Arabic Lamb Shanks

Ingredients



22 ml olive oil

4 pcs lamb shanks

2 whole red onion thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic crushed

1 tbsp garam masala

500g tomatoes crushed

240 ml low-salt beef stock



Preparation



1. Preheat the oven to 170 °C. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Add lamb shanks. Cook, turning, for five minutes or until browned. Transfer to an ovenproof dish.

2. Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, garlic, spice mix and remaining oil to the frying pan. Cook, stirring, for two to three minutes or until soft. Add tomatoes and beef stock. Bring to the boil. Pour over lamb. Cover the dish tightly.

3. Place lamb in the oven. Cook for 1 ½ hours. Stir in chickpeas. Cover and return to the oven. Cook for a further 25 minutes or until lamb is tender. Remove from the oven. Stir through with spinach. Season with salt and pepper.

Serve with plain rice, fried rice, or naan bread. Top with lamb shanks. Spoon over sauce and it is ready to serve!



Basbousa

Photo: Basbousa

Ingredients

2 cups coarse semolina

1 coconut powder

½ cup ghee

1⁄3 cup sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup plain yoghurt or sour cream

1⁄3 cup whole roasted or blanched almonds



For The Syrup

2 cups sugar

1 ½ cup water

1 tbsp rosewater not rose extract

1 tsp lemon juice



Method

Mix the semolina, coconut powder, sugar, baking soda, and the ghee in a large bowl. Use your hands to incorporate the Ghee with the other ingredients until mixed well. Add the yoghurt and continue mixing with your hands until fully combined. The mixture should be fairly thick and easy to press with hands (not thin like cake or brownie batter). Press the mix down onto a square baking dish or round pie pan. The cake mix should be about one inch thick. Cut a diamond or square design in the cake with a butter knife. Place an almond you have on hand onto each pre-cut square. Bake at 200 degrees for 30 min to 40 mins until it is a bronze brown colour. Cut the cake again along the pre-cut lines and pour cold syrup on top while it's hot so it can absorb all through.



For the syrup:



While the cake is baking, Mix all the ingredients for the syrup and place in a saucepan on high until it boils. Boil for 10 minutes or until the syrup coats the back of a spoon.

Kunafa

Photo: Kunafa

Ingredients

800g lassa shemai (2 packets)

300g ghee

400g cream cheese

200g fresh cream

100g sugar

100g pistachio nut

For Sugar Syrup

400g sugar

600 ml water

200 ml orange juice

Method