Taste tour: Popular recipes from the top 3 beef-producing countries

If you are familiar with the Qurbani scene in Bangladesh, it is a safe bet that you have experienced all that our traditional cuisine has to offer; the beef rezalas, bhunas, kormas, teharis and biryanis can have only so many variations.

But what recipes does the rest of the world have to offer, especially the top beef-producing countries? Sure, they may not celebrate Eid in the same grand manner that we do, but beef is still the common denominator.

So, let us take a gastronomic journey through the top three beef-producing countries — the US, Brazil and China — and explore beloved recipes that highlight the unique cooking techniques and flavours of each region.

Note: The beef cuts might be difficult to get, but Bengal Meat is a good option. Or you could also try explaining terms like sirloin, striploin, or ribeye to your local butcher (good luck with that)!

Ribeye Steak - US

Ribeye steak is a popular type of beef known for its rich marbling and strong flavour. Loved by meat fans, it is often found on fancy restaurant menus. Though it seems simple, there is a lot to know about ribeye steak, including its origin, features, and the best ways to cook and serve it.

The ribeye steak comes from the rib section of the cow, typically between the sixth and twelfth ribs. It has a lot of marbling, which gives it a rich, beefy taste and tender texture.

Its history dates back to the 19th century, where it was first called "Delmonico Steak" at Delmonico's Restaurant in New York City. The name later changed to "ribeye" as it became more popular. Its popularity has inspired many cooking techniques and recipes that showcase its unique taste and texture.

Ingredients

2 (1-inch thick) boneless ribeye steaks

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1½ tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cloves minced garlic

Chopped rosemary (for garnish)

Preparation

Bring the steak to room temperature for about 30 minutes before beginning.

Heat a cast iron skillet on the stove over medium-high heat.

Season the steak well with plenty of salt and a few pinches of pepper.

When the skillet is very hot, add in the oil. Then, place the steaks in the pan.

Let them cook for 3-4 minutes to create the initial sear.

Then, flip it and cook on the other side for 2-3 minutes or until desired doneness. For best results, use a meat thermometer to verify that the steak has cooked to the temperature of your desired level of doneness.

Top each steak with 1 tablespoon of butter and a sprinkle of minced garlic and rosemary, if desired.

Transfer the steak to a plate or cutting board and let it rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Vaca atolada - Brazil

In Portuguese, vaca atolada means "cow stuck in the mud." The name likely comes from how Portuguese explorers in the late 17th century ate this dish while searching for gold in Minas Gerais. They survived on beef preserved in fat, and during thunderstorms, their cattle would get stuck in the mud. The explorers would then take a break and make a stew with the preserved beef.

Another explanation for the name is that the dish looks like a cow stuck in mud, with beef covered in a thick brown sauce.

Ingredients

3 lbs bone-in short ribs (2.5 inches square cut)

Extra virgin olive oil

2 oz all-purpose flour

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 yellow onion, diced

1 can stewed, diced tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 cups beef stock

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

2 lbs yuca root (shimul alu), peeled and quartered

Directions

Allow the short ribs to come to room temperature for 30 minutes or so. Season them all over with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Heat a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add a drizzle of olive oil.

Dredge your short ribs in the all-purpose flour and sear on all sides in the pot. You will not be cooking the meat through, just forming a nice, gold, crust to seal in flavour and tenderness.

Remove the meat and lower the heat to medium.

Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent. Then add the garlic, and cook for another minute or two until fragrant.

Add in the canned tomatoes and cook for one more minute.

Make a small spot in the pan and add in the tomato paste. Let it cook for 30 seconds or so, then mix it with the tomatoes, garlic, and onions.

Return the short ribs back to the pan and add in stock and thyme. Bring the stew to a boil then reduce heat to low and cover.

Cook on low for 2 hours. When the beef is tender, add in your diced yuca and cook for an additional 30 minutes, until the yuca root is fork tender.

Serve piping hot as-is with bread or over a bed of buttery egg noodles.

Beef Chow Fun - China

Beef chow fun is a Cantonese dish made by stir-frying marinated beef slices with flat, wide rice noodles (hor fun) and bean sprouts.

To make it right, the chef needs to master two things: wok hei, which is stir-frying at high heat to give the dish a special umami flavour, and pow wok, a technique of quickly tossing the ingredients without a spatula to prevent sticking and keep the rice noodles intact.

The dish's origins are unclear, but a folk tale says it was created during World War II in Guangzhou. Today, it is commonly served in yum cha restaurants and cha chaan teng, which are tea restaurants known for their variety of affordable meals.

Ingredients

300g thinly sliced steak (try to use a tender cut e.g. sirloin, striploin, ribeye, or rump)

500g fresh rice noodles

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, sliced

100g bean shoots

6 spring onions

Marinade:

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp apple juice or apple cider vinegar

½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp corn flour (cornstarch)

Stir-fry sauce:

½ cup beef stock

2 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tbsp apple juice or apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp corn flour (cornstarch) mixed with 2 tsp water

Directions