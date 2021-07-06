Bangladesh's Kishwar reaches MasterChef Australia Top 5 

TBS Report 
06 July, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 03:02 pm

Kishwar Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Kishwar Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Coming out safe in the 75-minute "game meat" challenge with her phenomenal "Khashir Rezala", Kishwar Chowdhury is making both her Bangladeshi and West Bengal heritage proud with her dishes. 

She has managed to amaze the judges every time with her traditional as well as unconventional dishes. 

Although known to cry every time on cue, she still manages to steal the show and mesmerize the judges with her cooking skills, though without the crying it could be better!

Competing in the Martin Benn's Society Service Challenge on Monday (5 July), she has managed to enter the top 5 after facing the surprise elimination challenge of the 13th season of MasterChef Australia. 

She has shown unconventional techniques in traditional dishes previously like "Macher Jhol", where she poached Murray Cod tail shank with confit tomatoes and cooked "Kala Bhuna" following her father's recipe.

Bringing classic street dishes like Fuchka-Chotpoti and Samosa with Tamarind, she grabbed the judges' attention with her ability to cook dishes with different tastes. 

Kishwar has cooked food of different cuisine which includes 'Khao Suey' along with a Vanilla and Pistachio Kulfi called 'Persian and Vanilla Roses'. In addition to showing off her inventive skills in recreating traditional dishes, she has also shown that she is comfortable and just as innovative in creating dishes of international cuisines. 

Being a mother of two, she plans to write a Bangladeshi cookbook and work in a professional kitchen. The 38-year-old desperately does not want her MasterChef journey to end as she wants the judges to taste her creation of Bengali sweets. 

The four other contestants that are safe with her are Linda Dalrymple, Pete Camobell, Justin Narayan and Elise.

