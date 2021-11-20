Masai Mara during the great migration

Raúl Barrero
20 November, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:51 am

Every year between June and December, one of the world's largest and longest animal migrations takes place in East Africa. During a small getaway to the Masai Mara in Kenya, I was able to take these pictures.

Over two million wildebeests, zebras, gazelles, and other animals travel across the Serengeti into Kenya's Maasai Mara in pursuit of greener pastures.

My trip to Kenya was a stroke of luck. I have always wanted to visit the country. Because the idea of experiencing the wildlife of that region has always fascinated me. But as the trip requires a considerable investment of money, I could not go earlier. 

Vultures. Photo: Raúl Barrero
Vultures. Photo: Raúl Barrero

The fact is that during a trip to Ethiopia, I met a couple from Nairobi with whom I got very close. Later on, they invited me to visit their country. They helped me a lot during my visit to Masai Mara.

The experience was wonderful. I was finally able to visit Masai Mara during the Great Migration and witnessed the incredible wildlife there.

It is common to be attacked by crocodiles while crossing the river in Masai Mara. Photo: Raúl Barrero
It is common to be attacked by crocodiles while crossing the river in Masai Mara. Photo: Raúl Barrero

I could only stay three days in the park because even with the help, I could not afford more time. So what you see in the photos is just a small sample of what can be enjoyed in the first contact with this fascinating place.

Although in general, I choose my travel destinations taking into account the people who inhabit the place. Because what I like most is to know cultures around the world and photograph them.

Zebra. Photo: Raúl Barrero
Zebra. Photo: Raúl Barrero

I hope to return someday and experience a safari in Africa. It is a wonder that stays with you forever.

Due to decline in numbers over the years, the Cheetah is now classed as Critically Endangered in Kenya by the IUCN. Photo: Raúl Barrero
Due to decline in numbers over the years, the Cheetah is now classed as Critically Endangered in Kenya by the IUCN. Photo: Raúl Barrero

Raúl Barrero is a Spanish photographer from Alicante, on the Mediterranean coast in Spain. He graduated from Fine Arts, in 2005, at the Polytechnic University of Valencia. He also studied artistic anatomy and painting at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Florence during his career.

He is passionate about the history of art, film, travel and photography. In particular, travel photography, as in photographing landscape, fauna, portraits of different cultures, is what he specialises in. 

Raúl Barrero sent this photo story for publication in The Business Standard. More of his works can be seen on his website: https://www.raulbarrero.com/
 

