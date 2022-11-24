The cycles of freedom

In Focus

Nasif Imtiaz
24 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

The cycles of freedom

Nasif Imtiaz
24 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 05:01 pm

When I was Dinajpur, I realised that girls feel much safer there than in the city. Surrounded by forests on both sides of the road, girls commute from one place to another on their bicycles.

Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz

The sight of women cycling is not common in Dhaka, but it is a conventional practice for women from parts of North Bengal. They are taught to ride bicycles from a very young age, and they use it for commuting to school, college, madrasa, etc. It is part of their everyday lives.

Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz

"We want all boys and girls to be independent. A bicycle is just a vehicle, you don't have to be a man to ride it. I taught my daughter to ride a bicycle when she was a kid. If she wants to ride a motorcycle in the future, I will not stop her. I don't see any difference between bicycle and motorcycle except for the engine," said a father. 

Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz

Another father said, "My daughter does housework, she goes to college by bicycle and to the market."

Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz

North Bengal experiences very cold winters and hot summers. But the weather does little to deter the women for riding their bicycles. The sight made me wonder if we will ever see a day where this is a common scene in every region of Bangladesh.

Photos: Nasif Imtiaz
Photos: Nasif Imtiaz

Top News

cycle / Freedom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

7h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

8h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

8h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

20h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka