Events in Bangladesh teach us not to take liberty for granted: India's chief justice

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
15 August, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:13 pm

Related News

Events in Bangladesh teach us not to take liberty for granted: India's chief justice

"It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted, but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are,” he said in Delhi

Hindustan Times
15 August, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:13 pm
Indian Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. File Photo: ANI
Indian Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. File Photo: ANI

The unrest in Bangladesh is a 'clear reminder' of how important liberty and freedom are, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said today (15 August).

The Indian CJ was addressing a gathering on the 78th Independence Day of the neighbouring country.

"We chose in 1950, the uncertainty of freedom, and what is happening today, say, in Bangladesh, is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us. It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted, but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are," he said in Delhi.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Last week, Bangladesh plunged into a political crisis as then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned following a month-long student-led uprising against her.

She is in Delhi, having arrived there on the day of her ouster; in Bangladesh, the interim administration of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is struggling to end targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities that began with the forced exit of Hasina.

CJI Chandrachud, meanwhile, called Independence Day, an occasion to 'honour the commitment of who lives life to make it greater and who is working to make it greater.'

"This morning, I was reading a beautifully written piece by noted Karnataka vocalist Chitra Sri Krishna and the title of the piece is Songs of Freedom. The idea of liberty is woven into the fabric of Indian poetry," he added.

Further, the CJI paid tributes to lawyers who gave up their legal practices to join the freedom movement, naming Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Govind Vallabh Pant, Devi Prasad Khaitan, Sir Syed Mohammed Saadullah, and others.

Top News / South Asia

Indian CJ / Bangladesh / Freedom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

2h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

39m | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

1h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

3h | Videos