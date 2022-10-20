Natural cold water falling from the edge of a steep hill in a cascade, creating a rhythmic sound as water flows down through a stream – in other words a waterfall – is simply a majestic sight. Where there are hills there is a possibility of finding a few waterfalls offering the purest form of natural beauty to sooth your five senses.

As Chattogram is a hilly district, with 40% of its land covered with tall and short hills, there are plenty of waterfalls to attract adventure-loving people from around the country. Almost all the waterfalls are situated at the north-western Sitakunda and Mirsarai upazilas of the district.

You have to go trekking through the trails to witness the breathtaking beauty of the waterfalls. Various trekking groups, including Ecotourism and Living with Forest, introduced trekking trips for the tourists in 2011-2012. The best time to enjoy the spectacular beauty of these waterfalls is the beginning or the end of monsoon. The following is a list of wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram with short details and directions.

Khaiyachara Waterfall

Khaiyachara Jharna is called the Queen of Waterfalls for its unique shape and beauty. The main feature of this waterfall is that it does not fall directly from the hill to the ground; it comes down to the ground through seven steps. The first three of the seven main steps can be seen from below, while the remaining four require a steep climb up the hill. The way up the steep hill is quite difficult. But the difficulty is lessened by the beauty of the waterfall and the road to the fountain is also fascinating.

If you are travelling from Dhaka, you have to get down from the bus a little before Baratakia Bazar in Mirsarai Upazila to go to Khaiyachara Waterfall. Then enter the road just opposite Khaiyachara High School and hire a CNG auto-rickshaw to reach the end of the village road. After walking a short distance through the stream you will find the waterfall.

Napittachora Trail

Napittachora trail is the most popular trail after Khaiyachhara. There are three waterfalls on this trail, namely, Kupitakum Waterfall, Bandurkhum or Mithaichhari Waterfall and Bagh Biani Waterfall. Walking through this trail leads to the Kupitakum Waterfall first. Going up to the trail past Kupitakum Waterfall, you can find Bandurkhum or Mithaichari Waterfall on the right and Bagh Biani Waterfall on the left.

After getting down from the bus at Noyduar Bazaar in Mirsarai and proceeding along the road towards the east, Napittachora trail can be seen. And if you continue walking along the hilly path, you can see the waterfalls one by one.

Horinmara Trail

Three waterfalls are available on this trail, namely Horinmara, Hatuvanga and Sarpa Prapat. It is believed that deer coming to drink water in the well of the waterfall used to be hunt, so this waterfall was named Horinmara. This is the easiest and most beautiful trail in the Mirsarai region. On this trail, you will first see Nilambar Lake at the foothill. After crossing this lake, you can find the trail. A little further on, the trail splits into two parts. Horinmara Waterfall can be found by going through the left side stream. On the other hand, the trail on the right side goes forward and divides into two parts. Hatuvanga Waterfall is found on the left side and Sarpa Prapat Waterfall is on the other side.

After Mirsarai, a short east walk down to the beginning of the Kamaldaha Bypass leads to the magnificent Nilambar Lake. After crossing the lake, the waterfalls can be seen.

Kamaldaha Trail

This trail includes Boro Kamaldaha Waterfall, Chhagalkanda Waterfall and Pathhor Bhanga Waterfall. There are three steps in Boro Kamaldah Waterfall. Only one step can be seen from the ground. You have to climb up through the steep hilly path to see the rest of the steps. Passing the Kamaldaha Waterfall through the hilly stream, two waterfalls can be seen on the right. Chhagalkanda waterfall will be seen by going ahead through the left side path. Above Chhagalkanda waterfall there are several other small water springs. And the Pathor Bhanga Waterfall can be found further along the right-hand path. During the monsoon, walking through this gorge is very difficult because of the heavy current of water.

If you want to go to this trail, you have to enter the Brickfield road 100 yards before Boro Darogahat in Sitakunda. After walking along the village road for about 40 minutes, you will see the Boro Kamaldaha waterfall. And if you walk through the stream crossing it, you will find Chhagalkanda and Pathhor Bhanga Waterfalls.

Suptadhara and Sahasradhara-1 Waterfalls

Suptadhara and Sahasradhara-1 are relatively familiar and easy to access waterfalls for visitors. These two waterfalls are located inside the Sitakunda Eco Park. At the end of the road through Eco Park, Suptadhara waterfall is seen first and then Sahasradhara-1. To reach the Suptadhara Waterfall, at first you have to walk down the stairs, then cross the stream and continue along the hilly path. Water flows down from three points in this waterfall. You can behold its extraordinary beauty only during the monsoon.

The path of Sahasradhara-1 is similar to that of Suptadhara. Descending down the stairs and crossing the hilly path, you can see the waterfall.

Sitakunda Eco Park can be reached by any vehicle from Sitakunda Bazar. And if you follow the directions in the Eco Park, you can find the waterfalls.

Sahasradhara-2 trail

Sahasradhara-2 is the most popular and easiest trail in Sitakunda. There is an eye-catching lake, a Bubble Pool and then Sahasradhara-2 waterfall. Surrounded by rocky hills, the waterfall is very high. You have to cross Sahasradhara Lake by boat to see the waterfall. There are also several other waterfalls above this waterfall but these are almost inaccessible due to the steepness of the waterfall.

You have to get down at Choto Darogahat Bazar of Sitakunda and take the east side road by CNG auto-rickshaw to reach the lake. You can go to the waterfall by boat from the bank of the lake.

Barbakunda Trail

Although relatively unfamiliar, Barbakunda Trail is a great place to visit. The main attraction of this trail is the Agnikunda Temple where you can see fire burning above water. There are also century old temples like Kalbhairavi Temple. And next to the Kalbhairavi temple there is the only hot water spring in Bangladesh.

On the right side of the temple there is a stream, and if you go through this stream, you will find several small and medium waterfalls. Guava trees are lined up on both sides of the road on this trail and the view of the hills on both sides is also mesmerising.

You have to go to Barbakunda Bazar of Sitakunda to reach the trail. After going a little way along the road leading to the eastern side from the market, you will see the hilly path. After 30-40 minutes of walking through this hilly path, you can see the Agnikund temple and if you walk along the stream on the left side of the temple you can see the waterfalls.