Sailing with the wind at Cox’s Bazar

Looking at the world from a height where everything looks like miniatures is fascinating, to say the least.

The thrill reaches an entirely different level when you are doing that while almost flying, and the whole ocean is under you.

I realised this when I was parasailing at Himchari in Cox's Bazar.

I was a bit skeptical while signing the liability release prior to it. But as soon as we took off, every fear and skepticism in me faded away with the rush of adrenaline.

Parasailing, in general, is a memorable experience for most people. But mine was especially great because of the timing and weather.

It was a fine winter afternoon and the temperature felt perfect. As I was sailing away, I looked at the water, which was turning golden from the sunset.

Himchari in Cox's Bazar is a harmonious blend of our impeccable coastline with azure water and green mountains. And parasailing here would add an adventurous touch to your trip.

The entire process of parasailing is fun and effortless in the sense that the parasailer does not have much to control during the whole activity.

The parasail has a harness used to bind the parasailer to it and it is tucked by a vehicle at the end. The more robust the vehicle pulling it, the more people it can carry.

Satellite Vision Sea Sports (SVSS) claims to be the first-ever company to introduce parasailing in Bangladesh.

After five years of research and development, they started providing commercial services from 2013.

SVSS was the dream project of S M Shamsur Rahman, who lost his battle against Covid-19 in July 2021.

His love for tourism led him to think out of the box and start this business.

His wife Mahmuda Khatun and younger brother S M Hasinur Rahman are currently owning and operating SVSS.

"There was a time when tourists could not do much in Cox's Bazar other than swimming and enjoying the sea view. To turn that Cox's Bazar into today's Cox's Bazar, which is full of recreational activities, we have played a vital role. We take pride in introducing parasailing and other activities here," said Hasinur.

All the equipment and materials SVSS uses for their offered activities are directly imported from the US.

SVSS has a team of 30 members, including five international trainers with more than 15 years of experience. However, the number of trainers varies seasonally.

Before take-off, experienced trainers fasten the harness to parasailer and ensure all safety protocol. Photo: SVSS

Hasinur shared with us that safety is something they never compromise with.

Given that parasailing is a weather-oriented activity, they always measure the height and weight of the riders to ensure if they can handle the wind pressure. It is sort of a test they need to pass.

People under 10 years of age are not allowed to parasail.

"Our trainers are always there to monitor the entire process, starting from take-off to landing," he added.

Even though SVSS is open for parasailing all around the year, the perfect season for this particular activity is considered from mid-November to early March.

The company offers two types of parasailing. Regular parasailing costs Tk2,000 and the Super Duper parasailing, which lets the rider touch water, costs Tk2,500.

Hasinur suggested tourists do some basic research before taking parasailing activities from any random company. "Not all companies maintain safety protocols."

Rafsan Sabab, a travel enthusiast, shared his parasailing experience with SVSS with us. He had done parasailing in Thailand and was a little hesitant about doing it in Cox's Bazar.

Up in the sky. Photo: SVSS

"The way the trainers guided me was genuinely reassuring. The entire ride was breathtaking, and the money I spent on it was worth it," he said.

Some people think parasailing is dangerous, while others say it is a great recreational activity. Whatever it may be, do it only if you are sure and your mind and body seems fit enough to go through it.