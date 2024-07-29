8 more arrested in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 08:20 pm

8 more arrested in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Eight more people have been arrested in seven cases filed in connection with vandalism and assault of four Chhatra League leaders and one killed in Cox's Bazar and Chakaria centring the violence during the quota protests. 

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Md Rafiqul Islam has confirmed that a total of 75 people have been arrested so far since the cases were filed.

He said a total of seven cases have been filed in Cox's Bazar. 

"Police are working to identify those involved in these incidents. Those who are identified by looking at videos and pictures are being arrested."

 

