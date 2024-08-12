Rubber plantation in Ramu freed from encroachment with help of Army

Rubber plantation in Ramu freed from encroachment with help of Army

About 50 acres of government rubber plantation land was freed from encroachment. Photo: TBS
About 50 acres of government rubber plantation land was freed from encroachment. Photo: TBS

District administration, with the help of Bangladesh Army, yesterday (11 August) conducted a drive in Cox's Bazar's Ramu upazila and freed about 50 acres of government rubber plantation land from encroachment.

Confirming the matter, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sajjad Jahid Ratul said about 20 houses at the plantation were evacuated during the drive.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In April 2022, an influential group occupied the area by cutting down 8,700 rubber saplings planted on 50 acres of land, according to the plantation's Manager Zulfikar Ali.

