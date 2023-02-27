Urbaland: Where handcrafted artistry meets functionality

Urbaland is a Bangladesh-based brand that specialises in creating premium leather products for both men and women. Founded in 2021, the brand believes that high-quality leather goods can be both stylish and functional.

At Urbaland, every product is designed with the customer's everyday experiences in mind. Whether it's a sleek leather wallet to keep your cards and cash organised, or a handy leather passport holder to make your travel a breeze, Urbaland has something for everyone.

Greg card holder

The Greg card holder in chocolate brown colour is a classic portrayal of design, perfect for the minimalist who values both style and function. Its classic design makes it versatile, making it perfect for use in both casual and formal settings.

Photo: Courtesy

With six card slots, the Greg card holder offers ample space to store all of your essential credit cards, IDs, and membership cards. Additionally, the holder features a small folder that can be used to carry a small amount of cash or receipts, providing an extra level of convenience and organisation.

Price: Tk690

Paige passport holder

The Paige passport holder from Urbaland is a luxurious and functional accessory for frequent travellers. Made from 100% pure cowhide full-grain dye leather, this passport holder has been crafted with the finest quality leather that is scratch-proof, colour-resistant, and highly durable. The leather has been tanned to a rich brown colour, which gives it a sophisticated and classic look.

Photo: Courtesy

It features one large passport slot that can accommodate two passports, making it perfect for couples or families. Additionally, the holder has one boarding pass slot and three card slots that provide ample space for credit cards, IDs, and other important travel documents. This design ensures that all your essential travel documents are organised and easily accessible, allowing you to breeze through airport security and immigration checks.

Price: Tk1,090

Ollie cable earphone organiser

This cable organiser set is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to keep their cables and earphones organised and tangle-free. This set includes three pieces in black, chocolate, and brown colour, which are all made from high-quality materials that are durable and long-lasting.

Photo: Courtesy

The organisers are compact and lightweight, making them easy to carry in your bag or pocket. It is perfect for anyone who travels frequently or who needs to carry multiple cables or earphones. With the help of these organisers, you can easily identify which cable or earphone belongs to which device, saving you time and frustration.

Price: Tk179

Where to find: urbalandbd.com