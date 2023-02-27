Urbaland: Where handcrafted artistry meets functionality

Brands

Samia Ehsan
27 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 01:12 pm

Related News

Urbaland: Where handcrafted artistry meets functionality

Urbaland is a brand that is committed to providing high-quality, stylish leather products that enhance the quality of their customers' everyday experiences

Samia Ehsan
27 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 01:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Urbaland is a Bangladesh-based brand that specialises in creating premium leather products for both men and women. Founded in 2021, the brand believes that high-quality leather goods can be both stylish and functional.

At Urbaland, every product is designed with the customer's everyday experiences in mind. Whether it's a sleek leather wallet to keep your cards and cash organised, or a handy leather passport holder to make your travel a breeze, Urbaland has something for everyone.
Greg card holder

The Greg card holder in chocolate brown colour is a classic portrayal of design, perfect for the minimalist who values both style and function. Its classic design makes it versatile, making it perfect for use in both casual and formal settings.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With six card slots, the Greg card holder offers ample space to store all of your essential credit cards, IDs, and membership cards. Additionally, the holder features a small folder that can be used to carry a small amount of cash or receipts, providing an extra level of convenience and organisation.

Price: Tk690

Paige passport holder

The Paige passport holder from Urbaland is a luxurious and functional accessory for frequent travellers. Made from 100% pure cowhide full-grain dye leather, this passport holder has been crafted with the finest quality leather that is scratch-proof, colour-resistant, and highly durable. The leather has been tanned to a rich brown colour, which gives it a sophisticated and classic look.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

It features one large passport slot that can accommodate two passports, making it perfect for couples or families. Additionally, the holder has one boarding pass slot and three card slots that provide ample space for credit cards, IDs, and other important travel documents. This design ensures that all your essential travel documents are organised and easily accessible, allowing you to breeze through airport security and immigration checks.

Price: Tk1,090

Ollie cable earphone organiser

This cable organiser set is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to keep their cables and earphones organised and tangle-free. This set includes three pieces in black, chocolate, and brown colour, which are all made from high-quality materials that are durable and long-lasting.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The organisers are compact and lightweight, making them easy to carry in your bag or pocket. It is perfect for anyone who travels frequently or who needs to carry multiple cables or earphones. With the help of these organisers, you can easily identify which cable or earphone belongs to which device, saving you time and frustration.

Price: Tk179

Where to find: urbalandbd.com

Urbaland / Leather products

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

4h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

3h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

2h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

2h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

20h | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover