WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

Eshadi Sharif
07 November, 2022, 11:55 am
The brand focuses on minimalism and sustainability, tailored to the needs of locals, through products such as wallets, card holders, and more

Leather products are sturdy and have a lot of personality. However, the best leather products made in Bangladesh are for export only. Foysal Islam and Anamul Hoque started the brand WildWoven Leather Products with the aim of tackling this very problem.

"We felt that Bangladesh manufactures great products for export, but the same products are not offered to the local market," said Foysal. 

The team wanted to create a brand that understood its consumers' lifestyles, which is why they chose to work with leather. They focus on minimalism and sustainability, tailored to the needs of locals. They sell products such as wallets, card holders, and more. 

Some of the brand's bestsellers include their passport holders, card holders, and front pocket wallets.

Front Pocket Wallet

This compact wallet was made so you can carry your cards and money in your front pocket, without having to worry about it slipping out.

It has a dimension of 3 (width) x 4.25 (height) inches. Furthermore, it is crafted with high-quality full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, which gives it a premium look. This handy wallet has space to accommodate 15 banknotes and three cards comfortably, and is perfect for daily use. 

Product code: TF1
Price: Tk 1,090

Card Holders

We are slowly transitioning to a world of cashless transactions. WildWoven's card holder allows you to conveniently carry all of your cards. It is more compact than the store's previous designs, but can still accommodate all of your cards. The design also allows you to access each card with just a swipe of the thumb.

It has a dimension of 10.5 x 6.7 cm, allowing the compact card holder to fit in your front pocket. 

Product code: SOHO
Price: Tk 380

Passport Holders

The brand's passport holders can become great travel companions. These foldable full-grain leather covers have storage options for your passport and loose documents, and the design lets you access them easily. When unfolded, it has a dimension of 21 x 15 cm.

Product code: PH3
Price: Tk 1,260

Where to find: https://wildwovenleatherproducts.com/

