Gootipa launches its first showroom in Dhanmondi 

Gootipa – an online shop by Leatherina Pvt Ltd – on Friday inaugurated its first showroom at Dhanmondi 27's Shaptak Square.

Dhaka University (DU) Professor Sadeka Halim, also a former information commissioner, inaugurated the showroom.

Gootipa is one of the pioneering organisations to introduce leather bags made in Bangladesh for consumers who fancy stylish and sturdy leather bags for every occasion, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

Products of Gootipa, which launched online in 2016, are made with leather sourced from Bangladesh along with local handmade fabric and jute.

The brand has been producing different kinds of stylish bags such as wristlet clutches, two-toned totes, travel purses and statement pieces for women.

There is also a small range of wallets, shoulder bags and travel bags for men.

Gootipa's bags are carefully crafted items, the designs of which Taslima and the pattern master both come up with. Alongside their own ideas, they also take inspiration from European designs.

Photo: Courtesy

Keeping the customers' preferences in mind, Gootipa bags come in a variety of colours, shapes and sizes.

The wallets, envelope purses and coin purses are devised in a way so that the everyday essentials such as phones, perfume, papers etc., can fit inside them perfectly.

For further details one can call 01970242685 or visit gootipa.com.