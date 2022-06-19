Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

National Watch Day commemorates an accessory that has been around for hundreds of years.

Although the modern wristwatch might have slipped in popularity over the last few years (thanks to the rise of smartphones), many people still consider the perfect wristwatch to be a symbol of culture, sophistication, and taste.

That is why many people celebrate this holiday—even to this day. And what better way there could be to remember National Watch Day than buying a gorgeous watch for yourself or your loved ones.

Here, we have rounded up a selection of watches, from classic watch brands to modern-day smartwatches and fitness trackers, for you to pick from.

Fossil Grant Steel Quartz Chronograph

Photo: Courtesy

The Fossil Grant is a sleek and classic chronograph with a sporty yet refined design that works perfectly for everyday wear. The watch has a stainless steel case with a diameter of 44mm, lug width of 22mm, and a mineral crystal on top. A quartz chronograph movement powers it. Like many of Fossil's watches, it is available in a few different iterations with different dial colours and strap options.

Reasons to buy

Very affordable

Water-resistant to 50m/5 ATM.

Reasons to avoid

Side buttons make it hard to set

Prone to scratches

Price: Tk5,000 (Official)

Where to find: Time Zone

Seiko 5 SNK793 Automatic Stainless-Steel Watch

Photo: Courtesy

The Seiko 5 SNK793 is perhaps the most ubiquitous Seiko 5 model on the market today. This level of popularity is achieved as a result of doing something right. For the price tag, these watches have become a great casual everyday accessory. Within Tk10,500 you are getting their 7S26 automatic movement that runs efficiently. I have owned this watch myself and enjoyed wearing it on different occasions.

Reasons to buy

Stylish and affordable

Workhorse movement

Reasons to avoid

The bracelet is flimsy

The case is small

Price: Tk10,500 (Official)

Where to find: Time Zone

Apple Watch Series 7

Photo: Courtesy

The best smartwatch you can buy, the Series 7 receives regular updates, has unmatched app support, and is a powerful fitness smartwatch. With more screen real estate, improved durability, and faster charging, the Apple Watch Series 7 retains its crown as the best smartwatch on the market. The Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm versions for the first time.

REASONS TO BUY

Large display

Brighter always-on mode

REASONS TO AVOID

Workouts are varied but basic

It has a weak battery life

Price: Tk35,000 – Tk45,000 (Unofficial)

Where to find: Gadget & Gear

Fitbit Versa 3

In addition to ample health and fitness features, the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch improves on its predecessor with a larger screen, integrated GPS for pace and distance tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and fast charging. For users interested in the Fitbit ecosystem, the Versa 3 is the best choice. It is nearly identical to the pricier Fitbit Sense, only without a few extra sensors.

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and comfortable

Built-in GPS

Reasons to avoid

Poorly designed side button

Laggy touch screen

Price: Tk19,000-Tk20,000 (Unofficial)

Where to find: Apple Gadgets BD

Casio "CasiOak" GA-2100 1A

Photo: Courtesy

The GA-2100 1A is a fresh take on the Casio G-Shock and one that has exploded in popularity amongst watch enthusiasts since it was released. It is easy to see how people find charm in this watch, regardless of if you are a fan of the G-Shock design or not. The watch looks extremely rugged and sporty, but at the same time, Casio has successfully given it a sleek and elegant look.

Reasons to buy

Lightweight

Attractive watch face

Reasons to avoid

Not solar powered

No auto backlight

Price: Tk14,000 (Official)

Where to find: Time Zone