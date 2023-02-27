Victorinox: A stepping stone into the world of luxury watches

Zafir, a watch enthusiast, says the general perception of watches undervalues, exceptionally, the craftsmanship and the mechanical beauty of these timepieces. According to him, a watch can symbolise someone's character. It can be of immaculate beauty, showing not just time, but the art of time and creativity.

Luxury watches such as Rolex and Omega are names known to all. But the sky-high prices make these particular brands out-of-reach for most of us. However, there are a few brands that make luxury watches at affordable prices without compromising on quality. One of them is the swiss brand Victorinox.

Victorinox is usually well known for its Swiss Army knife. They also make luxury watches that are built with precision and quality in mind. The brand offers watches that are known for their durability, precision, and functionality. They are also in the affordable end of the luxury market. This means you can buy one for yourself or as a gift for someone.

Alliance Chronograph

The Alliance Collection is a popular series of watches that Victorinox makes, designed for both men and women. The chronograph is a particular watch from this lineup.

The Alliance Chronograph is characterised by its classic, clean, and elegant design perfect for everyday wear. The watch features a round stainless steel case, sapphire crystal, and a stainless steel bracelet. The dial is black, with the hands and hour markers coated with luminous material for easy reading in low-light conditions.

Photo: Collected

It is also water-resistant up to 100 meters, making it suitable for swimming and snorkelling. The watches are powered by a Swiss-made quartz movement, ensuring accurate timekeeping. One unique feature of the Alliance Chronograph is that the watch also includes a Pioneer Alox Swiss Army Knife, presented together in a beautiful box.

Price: Tk80,000 (with the utility knife and box included)

Maverick

Victorinox Maverick collection is a line of watches that offers a blend of durability, functionality, and style. The watches in this collection are inspired by the adventurous spirit of the Swiss Army, and they are designed to withstand the rigours of daily wear and tear.

Photo: Collected

The watch has a sporty design with a vintage look, a stainless steel case and a leather bracelet. The dial is in blue, but it can be customised to feature a black or silver dial. It also features easy-to-read numerals and hour markers with a 43 mm diameter.

Price: Tk54,000

I.N.O.X V

The I.N.O.X. V is the ultimate watch for any adventure-seeking woman. Built to withstand the severities of even the toughest environments, this Swiss-made timepiece sets a new benchmark in feminine horology. It takes the bold iconic design of the original I.N.O.X. and reinvents it for the modern, discerning female globe-trotter.

Photo: Collected

With a blue dial colour and a 37mm diameter, crafted from polished stainless steel, the I.N.O.X. V is not just functional, but also beautiful in form. It features a sleek, modern design with a minimalist aesthetic that is both chic and sophisticated. Another unique feature of the INOX collection is the paracord strap. The strap can be unravelled and used as a rope or a makeshift tourniquet.

Price: Tk65,000 (Including the extra two paracord straps)

FieldForce Classic GMT

The FieldForce Classic GMT is a watch that is designed to help its wearer keep track of two different time zones simultaneously and independently, all while maintaining resolute accuracy. With its expertly integrated GMT functionality, this watch is an ideal choice for frequent travellers, business professionals, or anyone who needs to stay on top of the time in multiple locations.

Photo: Collected

The FieldForce Classic GMT features a GMT, a stainless steel case, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and a leather bracelet. The dial is silver in colour, and it features bold numerals and hour markers for easy readability. The FieldForce Classic GMT is known for its unidirectional rotating bezel, which can be used to measure how much time has passed.

Price: Tk50,000

Where to find: mohammadandsons.com