Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

'Timeless Time', an exhibition being held at Qrius, transforms time into pieces of art. The show was inaugurated on 26 October, and showcases beautiful designer clocks.

The exhibits were designed by Chanda Shekhar Saha – a researcher and one of the pathfinders of modern craft and textile design in Bangladesh, and Design Advisor of Qrius, with the support of Mainul Islam. The planning and preparation of this exhibition took around two years for the team. The care and hard work resulted in 50 unique pieces.

The clock frames were made from various materials such as denim, leather, wood, and embroidery of kantha and karchupi stitches, etc. Most of the pieces were made in limited numbers, some were one of a kind.

The exhibition is open for all, until 15 November on the fourth floor of Qrius' flagship outlet in Banani.

Melancholy of Rabindranath

This timepiece embraces time itself as a poetic notion. Made out of denim, the design features the silhouette of Rabindranath Tagore. Behind the silhouette is his manuscript, which almost looks faded. The fading words and the silhouette signifies the passing of time.

Price: Tk17,990

Upbeat Music

Upbeat is one of the highlight pieces from their collection of wooden clocks, and it is one of a kind. The piece is oddly beautiful. Even though it is made out of wood, it looks almost fluid.The design is said to embrace the notion of spontaneity and purity through its form and colours.

Price: Tk11,990

Full Moon in Cherry Blossom

This piece resembles a painting and the clock is beautifully woven into the scenery. The clock is built on top of fabric and the designs are embroidered on it. The design portrays the moon, peeking from behind the clouds and a vase of cherry blossoms sitting next to it. The moon represents change that comes with time.

Price: Tk32,990