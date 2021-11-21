Scratchless cleaning for your eyeglasses

Brands

Scratchless cleaning for your eyeglasses

This Carbon Klean Peeps Eyeglass Lens Cleaner can make cleaning your glasses more convenient

Carbon Klean Peeps Eyeglass Lens Cleaner

Where to find: Desertcart, UBuy, Binge BD 

Price range: Tk2,488-Tk7,000 

Using eyeglasses can be a little inconvenient, especially with blurred glasses. You may try wiping them with a cloth, but it may result in scratches. 

According to many who wear glasses, the Carbon Klean Peeps Eyeglass Lens Cleaner is claimed to be a must-have. This eyeglass cleaner is also used exclusively by NASA! 

Dry-clean technology

The Klean Cleaner has a dry-cleaning technology. In addition, its ground-breaking carbon microfibre technology makes your eyeglasses crystal-clear. 

Safe  

The cleaner does its job well without harming your eyeglass lens. Made with safe technology, your regular and designer glasses are safe with it. 

Clearer vision 

With regular use, our glasses get fingerprints and many other types of smudges. Klean Peeps removes all these, leaving you with spotless glass and better vision. 

Portable

The cleaner is available in seven different colours. In addition, it comes in a convenient size, with a dimension of around 4x1x1 inches, giving it the scope to perfectly fit into your purse. 

Pros and cons

With a decent rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon, one user commented, "They were the best present for Christmas."

Another customer was surprised how well the cleaner cleaned tough edges and odd shapes. 

However, one was upset by the fact that for smudged up lenses, using a liquid cleaner with a lens cloth became necessary. 

Recommendation

To conclude, we will not say that the cleaner is a must-have because you can simply use a microfibre cloth to do the job.

However, it can be a convenient addition to your collection. Also, you can brag about the fact that your lens cleaner is used in space! 

For the best deal, get it from UBuy. 

