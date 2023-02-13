Reviving the nostalgia: Timeless Valentine keepsakes

Do you remember the days when receiving a handwritten love letter, a thoughtful gift card or a handmade scrapbook was all it took to make your Valentine's Day special? It seems like in this digital age, the art of giving sentimental gifts has been lost somewhere.

By reviving the tradition of giving gift cards, personalised scrapbooks and love letters, we can bring back the humane touch and nostalgia to this day of love.

Putting love into words

In the age of AI writing emails and messages for you, does sending love letters with the chirkutt envelope set from Rung sound like a bit too much? To be honest, it invokes more emotion than your beloved can ever anticipate. The set includes four pieces of hand-painted envelopes with a mini chirkutt (letter) in them.

Photo: Courtesy

A hand-painted customised envelope and letter is an excellent way to wear your heart on your sleeve on this Valentine's Day. Each stroke of the brush can be filled with your affection and care, making it a unique and personal gift for your special someone.

The heartfelt message written in the letter is sure to melt their heart, and the beautiful envelope will be a keepsake they will treasure for years to come.

Price: Tk220 (Letter + Envelope set), Tk300 (Letter with customised message + Envelope set)

Where to find: rungcrafts.com

Celebrating your love, one card each day

Bring a smile to your loved one's face with a greeting card from Crafts & Spells featuring their favourite movie or TV show couple and romantic dialogues.

From Monica and Chandler's playful banter from Friends, to Jesse and Celine's heartwarming moments from Before Trilogy, you could even say to your Harry Potter-loving partner this Valentine's Day "you're my favourite muggle" with a greeting card featuring the magical world of Hogwarts.

Photo: Courtesy

These cards add a fun and playful touch to your love expression, making it a special and memorable gift for your significant other. So, why settle for a generic card when you can surprise your loved one with a card featuring their favourite romantic moments?

Price: Tk60 per card

Where to find: facebook.com/craftsandspells

Preserve your love story

Get yourself the Moon Phase art journal from Pixels and make your gift extra special with a handmade scrapbook filled with memories, photos, and sentimental mementoes.

The 8.5 x 5.5 inches journal comes with a hardcover, 160 GSM thick handmade paper with a rough and grainy texture, contains 80 pages, and is suitable for scrapbooking, journaling and painting.

Photo: Courtesy

Put your creativity into motion, write love notes, paste ticket stubs from your favourite dates, select special pictures and include keepsakes that hold a special meaning to you both.

Price: Tk490

Where to find: facebook.com/pixelsultra