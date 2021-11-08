A multi-purpose microphone for daily use

Price: Tk4,900

Where to find: Startech, BD Shop

Looking for a multi-purpose microphone that delivers clear sound? The K670 USB microphone is worth checking out. It is also a perfect gadget for streaming, podcasting or gaming.

The multi-purpose microphone comes with a detachable desk-stand, which means it will work at a top-notch speech during meetings, conferences etc.

Working from home is still the new normal for many of us. If you are a teacher, this microphone will allow you to take online classes on Skype or Zoom smoothly.

For content creators, the device can be a good option to give voiceovers for YouTube videos.

It has a flat 50Hz-15kHz frequency response and there is no need for additional drivers or sound cards.

Using the 3.5mm headphone jack, you can hear whatever you are recording and the easy-to-adjust volume controller helps you to get the perfect sound level.

The device is easy to carry but has a heavy base to prevent falling on other equipment. You can use the microphone with any Mac, Windows, PS4 or Linux device.

Setting up the three detachable stand tubes will transform the height of the microphone stand from 1.97 inches to 4.65 inches.

However, it is best to use the microphone indoors. There is no mention of anything about noise cancellation on Amazon.

But we got to know from BD Shop that the microphone will not cancel out a 100% of background noises.

This product has an impressive rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Most users were impressed with its crisp sound quality and claimed that it stands out for durability.

However, one customer complained about the mic losing its ability to record perfectly over an extended period of time and one suggested that FiFine K669B is a cheaper and better alternative to this model.

The price for this microphone is the same at StartTech and BD Shop.

However, the StarTech website mentions that this product has no warranty while BD Shop provides a six-month warranty. Hence, our suggestion would be to get it from BD Shop.